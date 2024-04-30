And speaking in the press notes for the series, presenter Minogue explained that although the show has the same format as its predecessor, "It feels brand new".

She explained: "The girls bring such a different energy, and I feel stories of girls-who-like-girls have been sadly missing from so much of what we see on TV. While the girls open up to possible love, I think so many viewers will be both

educated and entertained."

Minogue added that the series sparked a lot of heartfelt conversation both on and off the set, continuing: "With lots of queer females on the crew, it created an incredible environment that supported the cast and was a joy to be a part of."

The BBC has promised that the series will provide "gripping love stories, sizzling drama, jaw-dropping outfits and a shiny new Italian masseria", with the show described as "one party you don’t want to miss".

In addition to Minogue on hosting duties, LGBTQ+ presenter, comedian and TikToker Charley Marlowe will be the narrator for the series, replacing Layton Williams.

"My job as voice-over is to provide another layer of queerness to the series, so you’re not only watching lesbians, but you’re listening to them as well," Marlowe said of her role when she was announced.

The spin-off was first announced immediately after the final episode of I Kissed a Boy last June, with a description reading: "The UK's first ever gay dating show, I Kissed a Boy has taken off.

"Now… Dannii Minogue is back to play Cupid… for girls who like girls."

I Kissed a Girl will begin on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 5th May.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.