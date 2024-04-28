Viewers were no doubt impressed that Ethan was already sitting his GCSEs and were warmed by his close relationship with his father, but it was piano skills that left everyone in awe.

As he played Nocturne No.20 in C# Minor by Chopin, his father revealed that playing the piano allowed Ethan to express his emotions through music, more so following the death of his uncle.

Ethan began to play and his father further explained that the song was what had been asked of him by his uncle for his funeral and saw an applause from onlookers.

During Ethan's performance, Mika said: "It's totally breaking all the rules in every single way. The rhythm is being thrown into the air, but..."

"... But it's beautiful," Lang Lang finished. "I like him."

Once Ethan finished his performance, both Lang Lang and Mika got up from their seats and gave the nine-year-old a thumbs up as he exited the station.

Ethan on The Piano. Channel 4 / Nic Serpell-Rand

Unfortunately, Ethan was not chosen to play at the final concert as the judges chose Duncan – a pianist whom Winkleman previously said needed a place in the final.

Duncan played an original Theme for Fran, his wife, and there wasn't a dry eye to be seen.

Revealing the news that Duncan had earned a place to perform at the concert, Mika said: "There was one moment where we will able to understand why we are doing this all over again. The piano just had its place and the music just made sense and that was during the performance of Duncan."

Next week, the trio are headed to Cardiff as they have to make an "impossible" decision on who will get a place in the concert.

The Piano season 2 continues on Sunday 5th May at 9pm on Channel 4.

