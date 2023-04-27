Narrated by actor Layton Williams, I Kissed a Boy will see the contestants matched up and meeting for the first time. They will then share a kiss which will test out their chemistry straight away.

The UK's first-ever gay dating show is about to hit screens, as pop icon Dannii Minogue plays Cupid to 10 single guys looking for love.

But will it be a polite peck, passionate snog or a first kiss that leads to everlasting love?

As the show comes to BBC Three, read on for everything you need to know about the I Kissed A Boy cast.

I Kissed a Boy Cast: Meet the line-up of Dannii Minogue's new dating show

Ben

Ben on I Kissed a Boy BBC

Age: 28

From: Edinburgh

Ben grew up in Edinburgh and has been living in London for the past four years. He describes his personality as a cross between “the goofiness of Goofy and the grumpiness of Shrek.”

He’s a bit of an old-school romantic and has had one serious relationship, which lasted a year.

"Being surrounded by such different types of gay guys, all so confident, really highlighted to me that the only person stopping you from being who you want to be, is you!” he says of the show.

Bobski

Bobski on I Kissed a Boy BBC

Age: 23

From: Essex

Bobski (short for Robert) was born in Poland and moved to the UK with his mum when he was seven. Knowing very little English, Bobski found it hard to settle into school in Essex and had to learn very quickly. Now he jokes that with his thick accent, he’s as Essex as you can get!

Bobski has been single for a few years now and is genuinely looking to find his Prince Charming. Bobski's biggest red flag is bad teeth and bad breath.

“I won’t spoil the show for you but you can definitely expect lots of kissing, a cheeky twerk here and there and a little bit of Bobski magic," Bobski says.

Gareth

Gareth on I Kissed a Boy BBC

Age: 28

From: Kilkeel, Northern Ireland

Gareth lives in East London working as a stylist. He adores all things fashion, everything from vintage runway couture to the latest club looks. He loves to get creative and plan extravagant party outfits.

When it comes to dating, Gareth is sick of the “toxic” mindsets guys have about masculinity. He’s hoping to meet a fellow free spirit with confidence and queer energy.

“I just hope that some queer kid, who’s scared to be who they are, sees this and it makes them feel strong, glorious and powerful enough for them to accept and display their true authentic selves to the world. Something I wish I would have done a lot sooner in my life," Gareth says.

Jake

Jake on I Kissed a Boy BBC

Age: 27

From: Swansea

Jake lives in Swansea and works as a regional trainer within the hospitality industry for a pub group. Jake considers himself a real grafter and is looking for someone who is equally hardworking and ambitious. His early years were spent growing up in Spain. His family moved to Wales when he was seven years old.

Jake is looking for a life partner with a shared passion for nature. He is open to all types of guys and is usually attracted to facial hair. He'd like "two children, two dogs and maybe a chicken, too."

On the show, he said: "I love the fact that every day was something different, with people from all different backgrounds. It’s been life-changing and I hope it helps other people to find love and kindness in the world."

Joseph

Joseph on I Kissed a Boy BBC

Age: 23

From: London

Joseph lives in South London and is currently studying performing arts. His long-term dream is to become an actor and travel the world. Joseph describes himself as a real fashionista and loves to express himself through his clothes, especially the finishing touches - nails and jewellery.

Despite being a hopeless romantic, Joseph has never been in love. He’s looking for someone really caring, with great teeth and a great sense of fashion.

Speaking about the show, he said: “What an experience. I’ve learnt a lot about myself. I felt so safe in those walls. Everyone’s amazing - we all had this amazing brotherhood."

Josh

Josh on I Kissed a Boy BBC

Age: 24

From: Rhyl, North Wales

Growing up in a Mormon family, it took a long time for Josh to come to terms with being gay. Because of this, Josh is a late bloomer at 24 when it comes to his experience. He’s never had a relationship and before the show, had never actually kissed a boy!

“Many people have the misconception that ‘gay’ is a certain look or trait so having a show like this really helps to break down those stereotypes," he explains.

Kailum

Kailum on I Kissed a Boy BBC

Age: 25

From: Brighton

Kailum's family moved to Brighton from Yorkshire when he was 11. He is very close with his mum and his two sisters. Kailum says that Brighton was the best place to be growing up gay. He came out when he was 14 by posting a video on YouTube using written messages on cards.

On the show, he says: “You can expect plenty of snogging, real connections, drama, sassiness but most importantly some real, hard-hitting stories."

Ollie

Ollie on I Kissed a Boy BBC

Age: 27

From: Brighton

Ollie is a road worker from Brighton and describes himself as a “gay man in a straight world.” Despite this, Ollie is loud and proud about his sexuality and is grateful to have fantastic relationships with his family and his workmates.

Ollie has had a couple of relationships in the past but admits that he’s never actually been in love. Ollie has felt quite judged in the past on the gay dating scene, especially when he was a bigger body shape. He has grown tired of the detached way guys meet through the apps and is looking forward to connecting with guys in person at the Masseria.

“I’m very proud to be part of the show, being my honest self and showing the viewers that stereotypes are a thing of the past. You can definitely expect a fun cheeky chappy lad with a sensitive side," he says.

Ross

Ross on I Kissed a Boy BBC

Age: 27

From: Manchester

Ross lives in Manchester and works as a support worker for adults with learning difficulties. ‘My job has its challenges, but it is so rewarding, I absolutely love what I do," he says.

Ross has recently come out of a five-year relationship. He's looking for someone who is warm, caring but also cheeky. Heading into the experience, Ross is really excited and backs himself when it comes to the first kiss saying, ‘I’m a great kisser!’

“I am so proud to have been a part of I Kissed a Boy. Yes, I went into this to find my dream man but whilst doing this I didn’t expect to leave with the friendships I’ve got," he adds.

Subomi

Subomi on I Kissed a Boy BBC

Age: 29

From: London

Subomi describes himself as an “athlete, software developer, model and performer.” He lives in West London with his siblings.

When he was six, he moved to Nigeria and lived there with his family until he was 16 when he returned to the UK. In Nigeria, Subomi felt different to other boys at school but in a society where homosexuality is illegal, he quickly learnt to suppress his identity to not draw attention to himself.

Since coming out at 21, Subomi has found his self-confidence and has learnt to acknowledge all sides of his upbringing and the two cultures that formed him.

He has been single for three years. Since feeling ready to date again he finds that a lot of guys don’t match his energy or that they’re not really looking for something committed.

“Dannii really gave Cupid a run for their money. She’s such a beautiful soul and you could feel the love oozing off her which was so nice to be around," he says.

I Kissed A Boy launches on Sunday 14th May at 9pm on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

