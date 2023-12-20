Games of the Year 2023: The biggest and best, discussed on our podcast
With help from GGRecon's Lloyd Coombes!
What have you spent your time playing in 2023, and which new release would you say has been the game of the year? That's the main topic of this week's One More Life gaming podcast episode.
Lloyd Coombes, editor in chief at GGRecon, recently joined host Rob Leane in the One More Life podcast studio to celebrate the biggest and best games of 2023.
It was a really fun debate, with this not being an easy year for picking favourites. You can tune into the podcast below, or just search 'One More Life' on your pod app of choice!
Listen to our One More Life gaming podcast now
Which game will come out on top in a stacked year that gave us such instant classics as Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Baldur’s Gate 3, Alan Wake 2, Diablo 4 and Final Fantasy 16? Not to mention big franchise hits like Spider-Man 2 and Star Wars: Jedi Survivor.
Did your favourite fare well in our podcast debate? You'll just have to give it a listen to find out. We don't think you'll regret it.
Also, it's worth noting that this is the last episode of our first season, and the podcast's future will be decided in the new year. We'd really appreciate any support you can give it.
You can leave a review or rating on your podcast app of choice, share your favourite episode on social media, or even just encourage a friend to tune in. Every little helps, genuinely.
Regular listeners to One More Life will know that it's not just about discussing the big topic of the week.
We'll also hear the 'tragic origin story' of Lloyd's gaming life, and we'll find out what he's itching to get home and play right now. Plus, what's his go-to drink during a gaming sesh?
If you're looking for game recommendations and things to play over the festive break, you'll get absolutely loads of tips from this conversation, and a lot of laughs as well. So tune into the One More Life podcast now!
