However, while the payday is more than healthy, reigning champion Luca Brecel infamously burned through his cash mountain following the 2023 tournament.

He immediately splashed £350,000 of his winnings on a Ferrari 488, and reportedly added other cars including a Range Rover and Porsche to his collection, deliberately forgoing his status as a millionaire in the process to "maybe feel that bit of pressure again, to recreate the feeling I had of just starting my career".

It's an unusual tactic, but all eyes will be on Brecel to see if he can defend the crown he stunned the world to claim.

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump enter the competition as the outstanding favourites to clinch the title.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about World Snooker Championship 2024 prize money pot.

World Snooker Championship 2024 prize money

There's a huge prize pot on offer for the World Snooker Championship 2024.

Winner: £500,000

Runner-up: £200,000

Semi-final: £100,000

Quarter-final: £50,000

Last 16: £30,000

Last 32: £20,000

Last 48: £15,000

Last 80: £10,000

Last 112: £5,000

Highest break: £15,000

Maximum break (main tournament): £40,000

Maximum break (qualifying): £10,000

TOTAL: £2,395,000

When is the World Snooker Championship 2024?

The World Snooker Championship 2024 starts on Saturday 20th April 2024.

The tournament runs until the evening of Monday 6th May 2024, with the last session of the final taking place on that evening.

How to watch World Snooker Championship 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the World Snooker Championship will be extensively shown across BBC platforms, as well as Eurosport and discovery+.

BBC Two will bear the weight of the coverage, while certain sessions will be shown on BBC One, BBC Four and BBC Red Button. Check out the full TV schedule below for all the specifics.

Eurosport also boasts the rights for live coverage of every session, with the action available to stream live on discovery+ Standard, which costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year and includes all live sport on Eurosport, including the World Snooker Championship.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football, as well as UFC, motorsport and more.

