Outsiders Hull and Coventry boast one and two games in hand respectively over West Brom and Norwich, but the odds are stacked against them.

The real drama is boiling over at the top of the table. Leicester, Leeds, Ipswich and Southampton are scrapping and scrambling for automatic promotion places, but two of them will fall short.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about the Championship play-offs, including dates, kick-off times and how to watch the games live on TV.

When are the Championship play-offs?

The Championship play-off final will take place on Sunday 26th May 2024, when one team will be admitted to the Premier League for the 2024/25 season.

The play-offs will begin on Sunday 12th May 2024.

All UK time.

Championship play-off semi-finals – 1st leg

Sunday 12th May

6th v 3rd (12pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

5th v 4th (2:15pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

Championship play-off semi-finals – 2nd leg

Thursday 16th May

3rd v 6th (8pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

Friday 17th May

4th v 5th (8pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

Championship play-off final

Sunday 26th May

TBC v TBC (4:30pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

Championship play-offs on TV and live stream

You can watch the games live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event. Specific channels and coverage details will be confirmed and updated in the TV schedule section above.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined, or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the matches via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

