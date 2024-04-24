When are the Championship play-offs? Dates, kick-off times and TV schedule
Your complete guide to the Championship play-offs, including the dates for your diary, kick-off times and how to watch live on TV.
The Championship play-offs are on the way, and in a dramatic twist on the usual end-of-season rush, more teams are aiming to avoid the play-offs than qualify for them.
With two weeks of fixtures to go, the gap between sixth and seventh stands at six points.
Outsiders Hull and Coventry boast one and two games in hand respectively over West Brom and Norwich, but the odds are stacked against them.
The real drama is boiling over at the top of the table. Leicester, Leeds, Ipswich and Southampton are scrapping and scrambling for automatic promotion places, but two of them will fall short.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about the Championship play-offs, including dates, kick-off times and how to watch the games live on TV.
When are the Championship play-offs?
The Championship play-off final will take place on Sunday 26th May 2024, when one team will be admitted to the Premier League for the 2024/25 season.
The play-offs will begin on Sunday 12th May 2024.
Championship play-off dates and TV schedule
All UK time.
Championship play-off semi-finals – 1st leg
Sunday 12th May
6th v 3rd (12pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event
5th v 4th (2:15pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event
Championship play-off semi-finals – 2nd leg
Thursday 16th May
3rd v 6th (8pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event
Friday 17th May
4th v 5th (8pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event
Championship play-off final
Sunday 26th May
TBC v TBC (4:30pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event
Championship play-offs on TV and live stream
You can watch the games live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event. Specific channels and coverage details will be confirmed and updated in the TV schedule section above.
You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined, or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.
Sky Sports customers can live stream the matches via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
