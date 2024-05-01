The tension could be cut by a knife throughout the entire episode, as Stevie (Alan Ford) tried to find a way back into Billy's (Perry Fenwick) life.

Though Stevie was trying with Billy's extended family, his efforts fell short and there was ultimately a clash in personalities.

However, the father was keen to make amends, and kept trying through different means.

Kind Lexi (Isabella Brown) was among the first to open up and allow Stevie a chance - which in turn brought along Jay (Jamie Borthwick).

Stevie also found unlikely common ground with Nadine as he stumbled upon her in a tense exchange with her boss.

Nadine was keen to keep the dodgy interaction quiet, and offered Stevie a good amount of money for his silence.

While Stevie initially took the money, he was certainly uneasy.

When the family turned on him, he decided to let rip and flipped on Nadine.

He told her she "can't kid a kidder" and poked at her "pregnant" belly with his walking stick - much to the pub's horror.

Jay walked over and eventually ripped out her fake belly, with the truth finally uncovered.

With Jay in complete horror, what will he say to Nadine?

