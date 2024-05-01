The reunion episode of reality series aired on E4 last night and gave fans a much needed update on which couples were still together beyond the final vows and who had moved on.

At the reunion, Jono and Ellie had confirmed they were dating, despite being paired with Lauren Dunn and Ben Walters respectively during the experiment.

Ben and Ellie were one of the first couples to leave the experiment, while Lauren and Jono made the decision to call it quits at the Final Vows.

Thankfully, the drama hasn't continued outside of the experiment, with Lauren wishing the new couple well.

"Jono and I stayed in contact and I let him know that I support him and Ellie and they're a way better match," she told Pedestrian.

"It's all good and every time we talk, she'd be there and kind of listening. She never apologised to me or anything but it was all good."

Lauren at the Married at First Sight Australia reunion. Red Arrow/Nine

While the three no longer communicate, there is no bad blood from Lauren. She continued: "I don't really speak to Jono and Ellie at all anymore but in my mind, it's all good."

Jono and Ellie wouldn't be the first Married at First Sight Australia cast members to begin dating other people from the show who they weren't originally in a couple with.

Last year, Evelyn Ellis and Duncan James began seeing one another after their respective relationships ended on the show and are still together!

Married at First Sight Australia is available to watch on Channel4.com.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.