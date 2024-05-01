Pokémon Go Tapu Fini: Raid Battle weaknesses, counters and timings
Don't tap out of this fight.
A Legendary Pokémon that you don’t want to miss, the Pokémon Go Tapu Fini 5-Star Raid Battle timings have been revealed. Better yet, this Tapu Fini has the featured attack Nature’s Madness and can be Shiny!
Before you head out, phone in hand ready to do battle, you need to know what Tapu Fini’s weaknesses are and which Pokémon to have in your team.
Fortunately for you, we know what the best counters against Tapu Fini are.
There are also times when the number of Tapu Fini Raid battles will increase, affording you the best chance to catch the Legendary Pokémon.
For more on other Raids taking place throughout the month, check out our Pokémon Go Raids schedule page.
Keep reading to find out when the Tapu Fini Pokémon Go Raid Battle timings are, what its weaknesses are and for our best counters against Tapu Fini.
When is Tapu Fini in Pokémon Go Raid Battles? Start and end time
The Pokémon Go Tapu Fini 5-Star Raid Battles are available from Thursday 2nd May (10am local time) until Thursday 16th May (10am local time).
Raid Hours will give you even greater chances of finding a Tapu Fini 5-Star Raid Battle, however. The Tapu Fini Raid Hours take place at 6-7pm on 8th May and 15th May.
To take part in 5-Star Raids, you need to use a Raid Pass – you pick these up from a Gym once a day. You’ll be able to take Tapu Fini on alone or as part of a team. Fail and you can try again as often as you can within an hour time-frame.
The time limit and high CP of the Raid boss is why you need to know Tapu Fini’s weaknesses before you attempt to defeat it.
What are Tapu Fini’s weaknesses in Pokémon Go?
Tapu Fini is a Water and Fairy-Type Pokémon. This means it is weak to Electric, Grass, Steel and Poison-Type attacks.
The Legendary Pokémon will resist Dragon, Dark, Bug, Fighting, Fire, Ice, and Water-Type attacks, so it’s not worth bringing any ‘Mon along which knows attacks of those types.
Trust us when we say you’re best off focusing on Electric, Grass and Poison-Type attacks. Those will deal the most damage by far.
What are the best Pokémon to use against Tapu Fini? We’ve got the best counters listed down below.
Best counters against Tapu Fini in Pokémon Go
As Tapu Fini is a Water and Fairy-Type Pokémon, you’ll need to attack it with Electric, Poison, Steel, and Grass-Type attacks. These types are super effective against the Legendary Pokémon.
This means you will need to bring Pokémon to the fight that aren’t weak against Water and Fairy-Type attacks, too. Don’t bring anything that’s Fire, Ground, Rock, Fighting, Dragon or Dark-Type.
With all of that in mind we’d suggest bringing along a Magnezone, which is a powerful Steel and Electric-Type, Luxray, Raikou or Zapdos – anything that knows strong Electric-Type attacks is a must.
Venusaur is a great pick, too, as it is both Grass and Poison-Type. A Gengar which knows Sludge Bomb will cause good damage to Tapu Fini, as well.
Other Grass-Types, including Sceptile and Roserade will prove to be a strong pick also.
