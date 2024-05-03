The episode introduced her character, an artificially created daughter who was later named Jenny, on the planet Messaline.

The character escaped the planet at the end of the episode, and has since appeared in two other audio box sets, each under the banner of Jenny – The Doctor's Daughter.

This new box set will be subtitled Saving Time, and will follow on from 2021's Still Running, which saw Jenny escaping the pursuit of the cyborg bounty hunter COLT-5000, also known as Geraldine.

In Saving Time, she is now being pursued by another version of COLT-5000, which used to be her best friend Noah (Sean Biggerstaff).

Georgia Tennant. Big Finish

The box set will be released in October, and is available to pre-order now from the Big Finish website.

It will include the following episodes: Florence O'Connor and the Sandwich of Doom by John Dorney, A Beginner's Guide to Monsters (and How to Slay Them) by Rochana Patel, Genesis of the Humans by Adrian Poynton and Reboot by Lizzie Hopley.

Tennant, who is also associate producer on the series, said: "It's always a joy to be back at Big Finish, and to jump back into Jenny's boots again has been a dream.

"We pretty much pick up exactly where we left her and Noah, so it's full pelt from the off, and in no time, they're back on an adventure.

"Sean and I have been friends for such a long time now, but we live very far apart, so getting to do a week in the studio together is not only a chance for Jenny and Noah to get back together, but also a chance for Sean and I to catch up and have a laugh.

"Not too much, obviously, as we are super professional actors… mostly. We really hope you enjoy it!"

Jenny – The Doctor’s Daughter: Saving Time will be released in October and is available to pre-order now.

Doctor Who will return on Saturday 11th May on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

