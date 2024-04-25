And since filming wrapped on The Giggle, it appears that they've kept in touch, with Gatwa telling Variety that Tennant has offered advice since – including on "the things to read, and the things not to read".

The former Sex Education and Barbie actor also revealed that Tennant is one of the people that made him want to get into acting in the first place, reflecting on the surreal experience of performing opposite him – in his underwear.

"To play this role beside him, who played this role which made me want to do this role, and him also being there — it was so many layers of full circle," said Gatwa. "And on top of it, you’re wearing no pants! There was so much going on that day."

Following his debut in The Giggle, Gatwa's first full Doctor Who adventure came in the form of Christmas special The Church on Ruby Road, which co-starred Millie Gibson as human companion Ruby Sunday.

David Tennant and Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who. BBC Studios

Both are set to star in seasons 14 and 15 (also known as seasons 1 and 2 by showrunner Russell T Davies), but fans have questioned what could happen beyond that point.

Reassuringly, Gatwa told Variety that he's "not going anywhere soon", while Davies added that he’s "already making plans" for further instalments – even though he's confident that Gatwa will be "leading a movie franchise" in five years' time.

In addition to playing one of the many Kens in Barbie, Gatwa also recently popped up in Steven Spielberg's epic Second World War drama Masters of the Air on Apple TV+.

Tennant has played down rumours that he could return as the Fourteenth Doctor; the actor is typically busy at the moment with the likes of Rivals, Good Omens season 3 and a stage production of Macbeth.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 11th May 2024.

