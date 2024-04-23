David Tennant's Macbeth is coming back to the West End this autumn for a strictly-limited 10-week run.

The Shakespearean classic is transferring to London's Harold Pinter Theatre after a sold-out stint at the Donmar Warehouse last year.

The Doctor Who actor will be joined once again by Cush Jumbo (The Good Place, Julius Caesar) as Lady Macbeth, to tell this story of ambition, insanity and murder.

The show's first outing received five-star reviews from a range of publications for its "risk-taking" and original performances, and also earned Tennant an Olivier nomination for best actor – an award which ultimately went to Gatiss.

Now, it's back for another go, and tickets are very limited, so here's how you can get yourself a spot at the wickedest performance of the year.

When and where can I see David Tennant in Macbeth?

David Tennant's Macbeth will be transferring to the Harold Pinter Theatre for just 10 weeks this autumn. The show will run from 1st October to 14th December 2024, with performances every Monday to Saturday.

The Harold Pinter can be found right in the heart of London’s West End on Panton Street. It sits just off of Haymarket and less than a five minute walk from Leicester Square and Piccadilly Circus, and you can find out all about this venue in what's on at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

How much do Macbeth tickets cost?

For its original run at the Donmar Warehouse, Macbeth tickets cost either £25, £48 or £69, so we can expect the prices for this run to look similar – if not a bit higher.

How to get tickets to see David Tennant in Macbeth

The pre-sale is live now, having gone up at midday on Tuesday 23rd April. This sale is exclusively for ATG+ members, but general sale will go live on Thursday 25th April at 10am.

