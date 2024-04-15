Prior to his win, RadioTimes.com caught up with Gatiss, during which he discussed his favourite shows in theatre, admitting he missed out on David Tennant's performance as the titular character in Macbeth at the Donmar Warehouse.

He said: "Dear England [was] absolutely fantastic. I mean, I know nothing about football, but I knew they hadn't won. But I just thought it was a fantastic play.

"Guys and Dolls blew me away. I didn't see David's [Tennant] Macbeth [because it] was on stage the same time, but I hope that's coming back. So tonnes of brilliant stuff."

David Tennant. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Gatiss may be in luck, as Tennant previously teased that the production of Macbeth could be returning later this year.

During Zoe Ball's Radio 2 Breakfast Show, Tennant said: "I think we might be doing another little run later in the year. I think I'm at liberty to reveal that this morning.

"We don't know the theatre yet... somewhere in London. It's just hot off the press. In the autumn, I think."

The play received rave reviews during its run, and went on to receive five stars from The Guardian, The Telegraph and Financial Times. Tennant starred alongside Cush Jumbo, who portrayed Lady Macbeth in the production.

Tennant was also nominated for Best Actor at the Oliviers alongside Gatiss, Andrew Scott, Joseph Fiennes and James Norton.

Gatiss told RadioTimes.com it was "lovely" to be at the Olivier Awards once more. "It's always nice to be honest, and very nice to be nominated."

The Olivier Awards took place on Sunday 14th April 2024 at the Royal Albert Hall.

