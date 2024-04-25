Against this tense backdrop, police officer Pamela Green (Sarah Parish) investigates the murder of a woman during curfew hours, with her findings potentially having major consequences for society at large.

Mitchell Robertson (Mayflies), Mandip Gill (Doctor Who) and Alexandra Burke (Pretty Red Dress) were previously announced to be co-starring in Curfew opposite Parish.

Dobson joins the project in the role of Janet, who runs a refuge for women who don't wish to cohabit with men, while Benjamin plays DCI Sue Ferguson, who is overseeing Pamela's investigation.

Bobby Brazier plays schoolboy activist James, who is seeking the abolishment of the male curfew, while Lamb is Rhys Holden, whose family moves from the USA to the UK and struggles to adapt to the new rules imposed upon them.

Curfew is shaping up to be Gill's biggest television project since departing the role of Yaz on Doctor Who, while Dobson currently stars on the BBC's premier sci-fi drama as the mysterious Mrs Flood.

Mandip Gill as Yaz in Doctor Who: legend of the Sea Devils BBC

Tommy McDonnell (Alice & Jack), Adam Korson (This Is Us), Amy Louise Pemberton (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), Imogen Sandhu (Casualty), James Craven (Coronation Street), Selorm Adonu (Man to Man) and newcomer Raphael D’Alterio are also confirmed to appear.

Filming is underway on the six-part thriller, with director Joasia Goldyn (Britannia) at the helm, working on scripts penned by relative newcomer Lydia Yeoman.

Curfew will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount Plus in the UK, with international broadcasters still to be confirmed. No release date has been set at the time of writing.

Curfew is coming soon to Paramount Plus.

