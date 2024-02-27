Sarah Parish and Doctor Who's Mandip Gill lead new crime thriller Curfew
The new series is set in a world where men are under a strict curfew and constant surveillance.
Bancroft star Sarah Parish and Doctor Who's Mandip Gill are set to lead a brand new crime drama for Paramount+.
The pair have been cast in six-part thriller Curfew, which is set in a society where men are bound by a strict curfew from 7pm to 7am every night, and tracked via ankle tags 24 hours a day as part of the 'Women's Safety Act'.
But, as a synopsis released by the streamer teases, it appears women are still not safe.
"When a woman’s body is discovered, brutally murdered during curfew hours and left on the steps of the Women’s Safety Centre, veteran police officer Pamela Green believes that a man is responsible.
"But in a world where men are bound by the curfew system, her theory is rejected," the synopsis reads.
Parish plays Green, whose hunt for the truth could put the Women's Safety Act in jeopardy, and who attracts the attention of some very powerful people as a result.
Gill, who played companion Yasmin Khan alongside Jodie Whittaker, joins as Sarah, an employee at the local tagging centre where the body is found.
The cast is rounded out by Mayflies star Mitchell Robertson, who shadows Pamela as rookie cop Eddie, and The X-Factor winner Alexandra Burke, who joins as Helen, a "well-intentioned local school teacher and advocator for the curfew".
The series was commissioned by Sebastian Cardwell, deputy chief content officer, UK, and Paul Testar for Paramount+.
Testar said: "Curfew is a gripping addition to our UK originals slate for Paramount+. We are excited to be collaborating with the team at Vertigo Films and a brilliant cast to bring this propulsive thriller to life."
Britannia's Joasia Goldyn is on directing duties, while The Haze's Lydia Yeoman is lead writer.
