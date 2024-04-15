The couple posed arm-in-arm before heading into the Royal Albert Hall for the ceremony, reuniting with everyone from Doctor Who co-stars to talents from across the theatre world, including Arlene Phillips and Joseph Fiennes.

David Tennant missed out on the win for Best Actor, with Mark Gatiss taking the trophy for his role in The Motive and the Cue at the National Theatre.

David and Georgia Tennant speaking with Dame Arlene Phillips at the Olivier Awards. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Others in the categories include Joseph Fiennes for Dear England, James Norton for A Little Life and Andrew Scott for Vanya.

Vanya still received a nod at the awards and won the Cunard Best Revival award.

Tennant's Macbeth was one of the hottest tickets in town during its run, and if you did miss out on the former Doctor's acting chops on-stage, fans will be able to see him in action in GOOD on BBC and iPlayer.

The play, which was filmed live at London's Harold Pinter Theatre by the National Theatre during its sell-out run at the West End, will air on BBC Four at 10pm on Sunday 21st April, as well as on iPlayer on the same day.

The biggest win at the Oliviers was for Sunset Boulevard, which swept up seven wins, including both Best Actor and Actress in a Musical for its leading lady and man duo Tom Francis and Nicole Scherzinger.

Other wins at the ceremony included Operation Mincemeat, which won the Mastercard Best New Musical, Amy Trigg winning Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Arlene Phillips taking home the Gillian Lynne Award for Best Theatre Choreographer alongside James Cousins and many more!

