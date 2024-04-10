The series, titled Bookish, will feature three cases, with each storyline spanning across two episodes and it is set to air on Alibi in 2025.

Starring alongside Gatiss will be Polly Walker (Bridgerton) as Book's wife Trottie. The pair are in a 'lavender' marriage to help conceal Book's true sexual orientation in a time when it was illegal to be gay.

Other cast members include Joely Richardson (The Gentlemen), Daniel Mays (The Long Shadow) and Jonas Nay (Deutschland 83).

Elsewhere, Connor Finch (Everything I Know About Love) will star as Jack, Elliot Levey (Quiz) as Inspector Bliss and Buket Kömür (Our House) as Nora.

Viewers will recognise Polly Walker for her role as Lady Featherington in Bridgerton. Lia Toby/Getty Images

As per the synopsis, the series is set in 1946 London and will see Gabriel Book (Gatiss) as a self-appointed consultant detective to the local police, whose books help him with all the knowledge he needs to solve the mysterious crimes that present themselves.

The synopsis continues: "Book has gathered around him a host of lovable, damaged misfits whom he informally protects, cajoles, and mentors.

"Bookish marries post-war nostalgia with the reckless and life-affirming atmosphere of the times, creating a fast-paced and stylish detective drama."

Gatiss said: "To misquote Goodfellas: 'All my life I've wanted to be a detective!' I couldn't be more excited to be bringing this series to the screen, and to plunge viewers into our intoxicating version of post-War London.

"It's an under-examined time and an under-examined world and Bookish is the strange, funny and thrilling show that I've always wanted to make."

Meanwhile, head of drama for UKTV Helen Perry said: "UKTV is the home for writers' passion projects, and we are so proud to be working with the exceptionally talented Mark Gatiss on his, along with the effervescent team at Eagle Eye.

"Mark's unique detective thriller is full of wit and heart, with a central platonic love story that is sure to enthral audiences. And because Book is a gay man, at a time when it was illegal to be so, we are proud that the drama shines a light on an important LGBTQ+ story. The star-studded cast Eagle Eye have already put together is tribute to the sure-fire hit Bookish is to become."

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.