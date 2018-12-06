Barbour teams up with The Snowman for a magical Christmas film

Leading heritage and lifestyle brand, Barbour, has teamed up with one of the nation’s favourite children’s books, The Snowman, this Christmas to create an enchanting seasonal campaign that highlights the importance of family tradition and sharing time with loved ones during the festive season.

The centrepiece of Barbour’s campaign is a 110-second film which draws upon the inspiration of 40 years of the Raymond Briggs’ classic children’s story and uses live action characters to express the impact that the Snowman tale has had on one real life family. Just like the original film version of the story, it focusses on actions rather than words.

The film, begins on Christmas Eve with little Evie watching the original Snowman on her television. Inspired by the story, and clutching her father’s 40-year-old copy of the original book she heads off to bed. On awaking in the morning, she runs straight past her presents and into the garden to make a snowman… and then begins the wait for it to come to life!

Her father comes out to Evie and waits with her, encouraging her to keep believing – and wrapping her up warm in trademark Barbour clothes and accessories to keep the cold at bay.

The enchanting film ends with a shadow flying over the house. Has Evie’s dream come true? Have two generations of Christmas wishes been granted? Maybe, just maybe, magic has happened…

A partnership between Barbour, Penguin Ventures and Snowman Enterprises Ltd, this campaign is a unique blend of heritage clothing and traditional storytelling, resulting in the The Barbour x The Snowman Christmas collection which is available to purchase from Harrods, House of Fraser, Fenwick, Barbour.com and selected Barbour stores nationwide now.

Even better, a special limited edition The Snowman pin will given away with every Barbour purchase in store and online*.

Paul Wilkinson, Global Marketing and Commercial Director said “We are delighted to be partnering with Penguin Ventures to celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Snowman. It is a classic and much loved story which has become an established part of family Christmas traditions. In our film, Evie’s enthusiasm and magical imagination really brings this story to life. It captures both the innocence of children and the nostalgia of adults. Everyone wants to believe that ‘Maybe just Maybe’, magic can happen.”

Thomas Merrington, Creative Director at Penguin Ventures said “It was a pleasure to work with Barbour again this year for the 40th anniversary of The Snowman. In this film, the team have beautifully captured the wonder and excitement that both children and adults alike experience when snow falls and that Raymond so eloquently conveyed in his timeless picture book The Snowman. The film is both a celebration of a much-loved story and a reminder that magic is still possible. We’re thrilled with the care and creativity that Barbour has shown in their execution of this entire campaign.”

Find out more at Barbour.com/Christmas

