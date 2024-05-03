A draw could mathematically be enough to keep Birmingham up, but they would have to rely on Plymouth losing 5-0 to Hull. Stranger things have happened, but realistically it's win or bust for the Blues.

Norwich players can't afford to let their heads wander in this one, as they are yet to fully guarantee their place in the play-offs.

They sit in fifth, one point above West Brom and three points above Hull. A draw would be enough for Norwich, though they could drop out of the top six if they lose and, ironically, Hull demolish Plymouth and there's a seven-goal swing.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Birmingham v Norwich on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Birmingham v Norwich?

Birmingham v Norwich will take place on Saturday 4th May 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Birmingham v Norwich kick-off time

Birmingham v Norwich will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Birmingham v Norwich on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 11:30am.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Birmingham v Norwich online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Birmingham v Norwich on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio West Midlands and BBC Radio Norfolk.

Both channels are available on DAB radio, FM, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Birmingham v Norwich odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Birmingham (13/10) Draw (11/4) Norwich (15/8)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.