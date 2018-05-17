Everything you need to know about Lovebox festival 2018

The music festival has a new home in West London - and Skepta will be one of the headliners

Lovebox is going west in 2018.

The two-day music festival is moving from Hackney’s Victoria Park to Gunnersbury Park in Hounslow.

That might mean there will be fewer bearded, top-knot, skinny jeans-wearing hipsters than in previous years, but you can still expect a throbbing mass of ravers, rioters, wannabe rappers, fashion students munching on quinoa salad.

Here’s everything you need to know about Lovebox 2018.

When is it?

Friday 13 and Saturday 14 July

Where is it?

Gunnersbury Park, Hounslow, West London

What’s the line-up?

Skepta, N.E.R.D and Childish Gambino are headlining.

The latest announcement sees dvsn, Gilles Peterson, Novelist and Tirzah join the bill.

Wu-Tang Clan, SZA, Diplo, Annie Mac, Vince Staples, Mura Masa, Action Bronson, The Internet, Big Boi, Jacob Banks, Jon Hopkins, The Blaze, Loco Dice and Kali Uchis will also be playing.

See below for the day splits, including the latest additions.

How much are tickets?

Friday tickets cost £59.50 plus a £6.75 booking fee

Saturday day tickets cost £74.50 plus a £8.75 booking fee.

Two-day tickets costs £115 plus a £11.25 booking fee.

VIP tickets cost £125 for one day or £175 for both, and get you fast-track entry and access to VIP bars and toilets.

Tickets are available now from ticketmaster.co.uk

What are the day splits?

Friday 13 July 2018:

Main Stage

Skepta | Sza | Wu-Tang Clan | Diplo | Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals | Mabel

Noisey Presents

Vince Staples | Dave | The Blaze | MHD | Jacob Banks | Grace Carter

The Fact Stage: Jackmaster presents Mastermix

Bicep (Live) | Jackmaster | Floorplan | Peggy Gou | Saoirse

Corona Sunsets

Underground Kaoz: Kerri Chandler & Jeremy Underground | Motor City Drum Ensemble | Gilles Peterson | Moxie

Kopparberg Outsider: Mike Skinner & Murkage Present Tonga

Mike Skinner & Murkage | Ms Banks | DJ Q | Sian Anderson | D Double E | Steel Banglez | Star.One

Smirnoff House

Madam X | Jane Fitz | Cooly G | Geddes | Dan Beaumont | Donna Leake

The Hidden Jungle

Just Jam Presents: Skrapz | Suspect | K Trap | M Huncho | Big Zuu | Mowgli | Afro B | Amy Becker | Kenny Allstar | Tim & Barry

Saturday 14 July 2018:

Main Stage

Childish Gambino | N.E.R.D | The Internet | Big Boi | Annie Mac | Kali Uchis | Belly | Black Party

Noisey Presents

Bonobo (Live) | Mura Masa | Action Bronson | dvsn | Casisdead | Tirzah | Happy Meals | Trillary Banks | Franc Moody

The Fact Stage

Loco Dice | Jon Hopkins (DJ) | Mall Grab | Denis Sulta | B.Traits | Mella Dee | Andrew Hill

Corona Sunsets

Green Velvet | Solardo | Camelphat | Tensnake | Krystal Klear | Hot Blood | Mr. M

Kopparberg Outsider: Shy FX Presents Cult.Ure

Shy FX | Novelist | Preditah | DJ Zinc b2b Special Request | Jamz Supernova ft Stush | Flohio

Smirnoff House

Secret Sundaze | Monki | Lakuti | Eric Duncan | Nadia Ksaiba | ANII | Raw Silk

The Hidden Jungle

Jossy Mitsu | Anz | Lil C | Naina (Reprezent) | Liana Rose