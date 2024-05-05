While Villa have gone deep in Europe and progressed on a domestic front, Brighton have regressed in the league and crashed out of the Europa League at the last-16 stage in February.

The Seagulls have been impacted by injuries and are limping across the finish line after failing to win any of their last six games - the latest disappointing result being last Sunday's 3-0 collapse at south coast rivals Bournemouth.

Villa have emerged as a bogey team for Brighton in recent years, and are looking to complete the double for the third season in a row after a 6-1 rout at Villa Park last September.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Aston Villa?

Brighton v Aston Villa will take place on Sunday 5th May 2024.

Brighton v Aston Villa kick-off time

Brighton v Aston Villa will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Brighton v Aston Villa on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Brighton v Aston Villa online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Brighton v Aston Villa on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Brighton v Aston Villa in the USA

You can watch Brighton v Aston Villa live on FuboTV at 9am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

