Just like in the first season, season 2 sees Lyonne's character Charlie Cale cracking a new murder mystery case each week, meeting a new cast of characters played by some very famous guest stars.

With two returning characters also in the mix, read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Poker Face season 2.

Who's in the cast of Poker Face season 2? Full list of characters in the murder mystery show

The cast for Poker Face season 2 is as follows. Scroll on to find out more about the characters, plus where you may have seen the actors previously.

Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale

Simon Helberg as Luca Clark

Rhea Perlman as Beatrix Hasp

Adrienne C Moore as TBC

Alia Shawkat as TBC

Awkwafina as TBC

Ben Marshall as TBC

BJ Novak as TBC

Carol Kane as TBC

Cliff 'Method Man' Smith as TBC

Corey Hawkins as TBC

Cynthia Erivo as TBC

David Alan Grier as TBC

David Krumholtz as TBC

Davionte 'GaTa' Ganter as TBC

Ego Nwodim as TBC

Gaby Hoffmann as TBC

Geraldine Viswanathan as TBC

Giancarlo Esposito as TBC

Haley Joel Osment as TBC

Jason Ritter as TBC

John Cho as TBC

John Mulaney as TBC

Justin Theroux as TBC

Kathrine Narducci as TBC

Katie Holmes as TBC

Kevin Corrigan as TBC

Kumail Nanjiani as TBC

Lauren Tom as TBC

Lili Taylor as TBC

Margo Martindale as TBC

Melanie Lynskey as TBC

Natasha Leggero as TBC

Patti Harrison as TBC

Richard Kind as TBC

Sam Richardson as TBC

Sherry Cola as TBC

Simon Rex as TBC

Taylor Schilling as TBC

Natasha Lyonne plays Charlie Cale

Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale. Peacock

Who is Charlie Cale? Charlie is a woman still on the run from mobsters, who has the uncanny ability to tell when people are lying, and repeatedly comes across murder mysteries in need of solving.

Where have I seen Natasha Lyonne before? Lyonne is known for starring in films including the American Pie series, Scary Movie 2, Blade: Trinity, Robots, Honey Boy, Ad Astra, DC League of Super Pets and His Three Daughters, as well as series such as Orange Is the New Black, Russian Doll, Big Mouth, The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy and What If...?.

Simon Helberg plays Luca Clark

Natasha Lyonne and Simon Helberg in Poker Face. Peacock

Who is Luca Clark? Luca is an FBI agent who has come to trust Charlie completely.

Where have I seen Simon Helberg before? Helberg is best known for playing Howard in The Big Bang Theory, while he has also had roles in films including A Cinderella Story, Evan Almighty, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, A Serious Man, We'll Never Have Paris and Florence Foster Jenkins.

Rhea Perlman plays Beatrix Hasp

Rhea Perlman and Richard Kind in Poker Face. David Scott Holloway/PEACOCK

Who is Beatrix Hasp? Beatrix is a gang leader who is out to get Charlie.

Where have I seen Rhea Perlman before? Perlman has had roles in films such as Sing and Barbie, as well as series including Cheers, Pearl, The Mindy Project, Star Wars: The Bad Batch and The Studio.

Adrienne C Moore plays TBC

Natasha Lyonne and Adrianne C Moore in Poker Face. Peacock

Where have I seen Adrienne C Moore before? Moore is best known for her role in Orange Is the New Black, while she has also appeared in series and films such as Homeland, Pretty Hard Cases and Juror #2.

Alia Shawkat plays TBC

Awkwafina, Alia Shawkat and Lauren Tom in Poker Face. Ralph Bavaro/PEACOCK

Where have I seen Alia Shawkat before? Shawkat is best known for playing Maeby in Arrested Development, while she has also appeared in series including State of Grace, Transparent, Big Mouth, Search Party, Summer Camp Island, The Old Man, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew and Severance. Shawkat's film appearances include roles in Whip It, The Oranges, Green Room, 20th Century Women, First Cow and Blink Twice.

Awkwafina plays TBC

Awkwafina in Black Mirror season 7. Netflix

Where have I seen Awkwafina before? Awkwafina is an actress and comedian known for her roles in Crazy Rich Asians, Ocean's 8, The Farewell and Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens. She has also starred in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Girl Code, Jumanji: The Next Level and Black Mirror.

Ben Marshall plays TBC

(l-r) Ben Marshall, Gaby Hoffman, Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale in Poker Face. Sarah Shatz/PEACOCK

Where have I seen Ben Marshall before? Marshall is best known for his appearances on Saturday Night Live.

BJ Novak plays TBC

BJ Novak. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Where have I seen BJ Novak before? Novak is known for his roles in films including Knocked Up, Inglorious Basterds, The Internship, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Saving Mr Banks, The Founder and Vengeance, as well as series such as The Office, The Mindy Project and Lessons in Chemistry.

Carol Kane plays TBC

Carol Kane. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Where have I seen Carol Kane before? Kane has had roles in films such as Annie Hall, The Princess Bride, Scrooged and Migration, as well as series including Taxi, Pearl, Gotham, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Hunters and Dinner with the Parents.

Cliff 'Method Man' Smith plays TBC

Jason Ritter and Method Man in Poker Face. Ralph Bavaro/PEACOCK

Where have I seen Cliff 'Method Man' Smith before? Smith, AKA Method Mad, is an actor, a rapper and a member of the Wu Tang Clan, who has had roles in The Wire, CSI, Trainwreck, Kenu, The Deuce and Power Book II: Ghost.

Corey Hawkins plays TBC

Corey Hawkins. Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Where have I seen Corey Hawkins before? Hawkins has had roles in films including Iron Man 3, Straight Outta Compton, Kong: Skull Island, BlacKkKlansman, 6 Underground, In the Heights, The Tragedy of Macbeth, The Colour Purple and The Piano Lesson, as well as series such as The Walking Dead and 24: Legacy.

Cynthia Erivo plays TBC

Cynthia Erivo in Poker Face. Sarah Shatz/PEACOCK

Where have I seen Cynthia Erivo before? Erivo is best known for playing Elphaba in Wicked, while she has also had roles in films such as Widows, Bad Times at the El Royale, Harriet and Luther: The Fallen Sun.

David Alan Grier plays TBC

David Alan Grier. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Where have I seen David Alan Grier before? Grier has had roles in series including In Living Color, Life with Bonnie, The Carmichael Show, Joe Pickett and St Denis Medical, as well as films such as Jumanji, Stuart Little, The Big Sick, They Cloned Tyrone and The Colour Purple.

David Krumholtz plays TBC

David Krumholtz. John Nacion/FilmMagic

Where have I seen David Krumholtz before? Krumholtz has had roles in films including 10 Things I Hate About You, The Santa Clause 2, Harold & Kumar Get the Munchies, Superbad, I Love You, Man, This is the End, Sausage Party and Oppenheimer, as well as series such as Numb3rs, The Good Wife, The Deuce and The Studio.

Davionte 'GaTa' Ganter plays TBC

GaTa. Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Where have I seen Davionte 'GaTa' Ganter before? Davionte Ganter, AKA GaTa, is a rapper and actor who has had roles in series including Loot, Dave and Bel-Air.

Ego Nwodim plays TBC

Ego Nwodim. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Authors Guild Foundation

Where have I seen Ego Nwodim before? Nwodim has had roles in series such as Brockmire, Roar and Miracle Workers, but is best known for her appearances on Saturday Night Live.

Gaby Hoffmann plays TBC

Gaby Hoffmann. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Where have I seen Gaby Hoffmann before? Hoffmann has had roles in films including You Can Count on Me, Veronica Mars, Wild and C'Mon C'Mon, as well as series such as Girls, Transparent, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Eric and Zero Day.

Geraldine Viswanathan plays TBC

Geraldine Viswanathan. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Where have I seen Geraldine Viswanathan before? Viswanathan has had roles in series including Janet King, BoJack Horseman and Miracle Workers, as well as films such as Bad Education, Cat Person, The Beanie Bubble, Drive-Away Dolls, You're Cordially Invited and Thunderbolts*.

Giancarlo Esposito plays TBC

Giancarlo Esposito and Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale in Poker Face. Sarah Shatz/PEACOCK

Where have I seen Giancarlo Esposito before? Esposito is known for his roles in series including Breaking Bad, Community, Revolution, The Get Down, Once Upon a Time, Dear White People, Better Call Saul, Kaleidoscope, The Mandalorian, The Gentlemen, The Boys and The Residence, as well as films such as Okja, Abigail, Megalopolis, MaXXXine, Captain America: Brave New World and The Electric State.

Haley Joel Osment plays TBC

Haley Joel Osment. Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Where have I seen Haley Joel Osment before? Osment is known for his roles in films including The Sixth Sense, AI Artificial Intelligence, Tusk and Blink Twice, as well as series such as Future Man, The Boys, The Kominsky Method, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous and What We Do in the Shadows.

Jason Ritter plays TBC

Jason Ritter. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Where have I seen Jason Ritter before? Ritter has had roles in series including Joan of Arcadia, Parenthood, Gravity Falls, Raising Dion, Candy, The Last of Us, Gen V and Matlock.

John Cho plays TBC

Melanie Lynskey and John Cho in Poker Face. Ralph Bavaro/PEACOCK

Where have I seen John Cho before? Cho is known for his roles in films including the American Pie series, the Harold & Kumar series, the Star Trek film series, Total Recall, Searching and Ghosted, as well as series such as How I Met Your Mother, Flashforward, Sleepy Hollow, BoJack Horseman, Cowboy Bebop, The Afterparty and The Sympathizer.

John Mulaney plays TBC

Natasha Lyonne and John Mulaney in Poker Face. Peacock

Where have I seen John Mulaney before? Comedian and actor Mulaney has previously had roles in series including Dickinson, The Bear and Big Mouth, as well as films such as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

Justin Theroux plays TBC

Justin Theroux in Poker Face. Peacock

Where have I seen Justin Theroux before? Theroux is known for his roles in films including Mullholland Drive, American Psycho, Zoolander, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, The Girl on the Train, On the Basis of Sex, Lady and the Tramp and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, as well as series such as The District, Six Feet Under, The Leftovers, Maniac, The Mosquito Coast, White House Plumbers, Running Point.

Kathrine Narducci plays TBC

Kathrine Narducci. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Where have I seen Katherine Narducci before? Narducci has had roles in films including A Bronx Tale, Miracle on 34th Street, Bad Education, The Irishman and The Alto Knights, as well as series such as The Sopranos, Power and Godfather of Harlem.

Katie Holmes plays TBC

Katie Holmes and Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale in Poker Face. Sarah Shatz/PEACOCK

Where have I seen Katie Holmes before? Holmes is known for her roles in films such as Batman Begins, Jack and Jill, Logan Lucky and Ocean's 8, as well as series including Dawson's Creek, How I Met Your Mother and Ray Donovan.

Kevin Corrigan plays TBC

Kevin Corrigan. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Where have I seen Kevin Corrigan before? Corrigan has had roles in films including Goodfellas, True Romance, Bad Boys, The Departed, Superbad, American Gangster, Pineapple Express, Seven Psychopaths, The King of Staten Island and Meet Cute, as well as series such as Pearl, Grounded for Life, Fringe, Community, The Get Down and Godfather of Harlem.

Kumail Nanjiani plays TBC

Kumail Nanjiani in Poker Face. Sarah Shatz/PEACOCK

Where have I seen Kumail Nanjiani before? Nanjiani is known for his roles in films including The Kings of Summer, Sex Tape, Hot Tub Time Machine 2, Central Intelligence, The Big Sick, Men in Black: International, The Lovebirds, Eternals and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, as well as series such as Franklin & Bash, Portlandia, Silicon Valley, Bless the Harts, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Boys, Welcome to Chippendales and Only Murders in the Building.

Lauren Tom plays TBC

Lauren Tom. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Homeboy Industries

Where have I seen Lauren Tom before? Tom has had roles in series including Friends, Batman Beyond, WITCH, King of the Hill, Supernatural, Trollhunters, Andi Mack, Rick and Morty and Futurama.

Lili Taylor plays TBC

Lili Taylor as Cecilia Abbott in Outer Range. Prime Video

Where have I seen Lili Taylor before? Taylor has had roles in films including Mystic Pizza, Public Enemies and The Conjuring, as well as series such as Six Feet Under, Perry Mason, Manhunt and Outer Range.

Margo Martindale plays TBC

Margo Martindale. Mathew Tsang/Getty Images

Where have I seen Margo Martindale before? Martindale is known for her roles in series including 100 Centre Street, The Riches, Dexter, Justified, The Millers, The Good Wife, The Americans, Sneaky Pete, BoJack Horseman, DuckTales, American Crime Story, The Watcher, Your Honour and The Sticky, as well as films such as Dead Man Walking, The Hours, Million Dollar Baby, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, Orphan, Table 19 and Cocaine Bear.

Melanie Lynskey plays TBC

Melanie Lynskey. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Where have I seen Melanie Lynskey before? Lynskey is known for her roles in series including Two and a Half Men, Togetherness, Castle Rock, Candy, The Last of Us, The Tattooist of Auschwitz and Yellowjackets, as well as films such as Up in the Air, The Informant!, Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, They Came Together, Don't Look Up.

Natasha Leggero plays TBC

Natasha Leggero. Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Where have I seen Natasha Leggero before? Leggero has had roles in series including Free Agents, Arrested Development, Brickleberry, Dice, Another Period, Broke and Hacks.

Patti Harrison plays TBC

Natasha Lyonne and Patti Harrison in Poker Face. Ralph Bavaro/PEACOCK

Where have I seen Patti Harrison before? Harrison has had roles in series including Search Party, BoJack Horseman, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and The Great North, as well as films such as A Simple Favour, Raya and the Last Dragon, Theatre Camp and The Electric State.

Richard Kind plays TBC

Richard Kind. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Where have I seen Richard Kind before? Kind is known for his roles in series including Carol & Company, Spin City, Red Oaks, Gotham, Mad About You, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Goldbergs, East New York, Big Mouth, Only Murders in the Building and American Dad!, as well as films such as A Bug's Life, A Serious Man, Toy Story 3, Cars 2, Argo, Inside Out, Bombshell, tick, tick... Boom! and Beau is Afraid.

Sam Richardson plays TBC

Sam Richardson. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Where have I seen Sam Richardson before? Richardson has had roles in series including The Office, Detroiters, Veep, The Fungies!, Ted Lasso, HouseBroken, The Afterparty, Mulligan and Velma, as well as films such as We're The Millers, Horrible Bosses 2, Spy, Bad Neighbours 2, Ghostbusters, Office Christmas Party, The House, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Promising Young Woman, The Tomorrow War and Star Trek: Section 31.

Sherry Cola plays TBC

Sherry Cola, Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale and Katie Holmes in Poker Face. Sarah Shatz/PEACOCK

Where have I seen Sherry Cola before? Cola has had roles in series including I Love Dick, Claws, Good Trouble and Nobody Wants This, as well as films such as Joy Ride and A Family Affair.

Simon Rex plays TBC

Simon Rex and Brandon Perea in Poker Face. Ralph Bavaro/PEACOCK

Where have I seen Simon Rex before? Rex has had roles in series including Jack & Jill, What I Like About You, Monarch Cove and Mo, as well as films such as Scary Movie 3 and Blink Twice.

Taylor Schilling plays TBC

Taylor Schilling in Poker Face. Ralph Bavaro/PEACOCK

Where have I seen Taylor Schilling before? Schilling is known for her roles in series including Mercy, Orange Is the New Black, Pam & Tommy, Dear Edward, Pantheon and American Horror Story, as well as films such as The Lucky One and Argo.

Poker Face airs on Sky Max and NOW in the UK and on Peacock in the US.

