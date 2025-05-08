Poker Face season 2 cast: Natasha Lyonne stars in the murder mystery show
Rian Johnson's murder mystery series is back.
It's a bumper year for fans of Rian Johnson's particular brand of murder mysteries.
Not only is his new Knives Out film, Wake Up Dead Man, set for release, but his acclaimed series Poker Face, which stars Natasha Lyonne as a walking, talking lie detector, is back for its second season.
Just like in the first season, season 2 sees Lyonne's character Charlie Cale cracking a new murder mystery case each week, meeting a new cast of characters played by some very famous guest stars.
With two returning characters also in the mix, read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Poker Face season 2.
Who's in the cast of Poker Face season 2? Full list of characters in the murder mystery show
The cast for Poker Face season 2 is as follows. Scroll on to find out more about the characters, plus where you may have seen the actors previously.
- Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale
- Simon Helberg as Luca Clark
- Rhea Perlman as Beatrix Hasp
- Adrienne C Moore as TBC
- Alia Shawkat as TBC
- Awkwafina as TBC
- Ben Marshall as TBC
- BJ Novak as TBC
- Carol Kane as TBC
- Cliff 'Method Man' Smith as TBC
- Corey Hawkins as TBC
- Cynthia Erivo as TBC
- David Alan Grier as TBC
- David Krumholtz as TBC
- Davionte 'GaTa' Ganter as TBC
- Ego Nwodim as TBC
- Gaby Hoffmann as TBC
- Geraldine Viswanathan as TBC
- Giancarlo Esposito as TBC
- Haley Joel Osment as TBC
- Jason Ritter as TBC
- John Cho as TBC
- John Mulaney as TBC
- Justin Theroux as TBC
- Kathrine Narducci as TBC
- Katie Holmes as TBC
- Kevin Corrigan as TBC
- Kumail Nanjiani as TBC
- Lauren Tom as TBC
- Lili Taylor as TBC
- Margo Martindale as TBC
- Melanie Lynskey as TBC
- Natasha Leggero as TBC
- Patti Harrison as TBC
- Richard Kind as TBC
- Sam Richardson as TBC
- Sherry Cola as TBC
- Simon Rex as TBC
- Taylor Schilling as TBC
Natasha Lyonne plays Charlie Cale
Who is Charlie Cale? Charlie is a woman still on the run from mobsters, who has the uncanny ability to tell when people are lying, and repeatedly comes across murder mysteries in need of solving.
Where have I seen Natasha Lyonne before? Lyonne is known for starring in films including the American Pie series, Scary Movie 2, Blade: Trinity, Robots, Honey Boy, Ad Astra, DC League of Super Pets and His Three Daughters, as well as series such as Orange Is the New Black, Russian Doll, Big Mouth, The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy and What If...?.
Simon Helberg plays Luca Clark
Who is Luca Clark? Luca is an FBI agent who has come to trust Charlie completely.
Where have I seen Simon Helberg before? Helberg is best known for playing Howard in The Big Bang Theory, while he has also had roles in films including A Cinderella Story, Evan Almighty, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, A Serious Man, We'll Never Have Paris and Florence Foster Jenkins.
Rhea Perlman plays Beatrix Hasp
Who is Beatrix Hasp? Beatrix is a gang leader who is out to get Charlie.
Where have I seen Rhea Perlman before? Perlman has had roles in films such as Sing and Barbie, as well as series including Cheers, Pearl, The Mindy Project, Star Wars: The Bad Batch and The Studio.
Adrienne C Moore plays TBC
Where have I seen Adrienne C Moore before? Moore is best known for her role in Orange Is the New Black, while she has also appeared in series and films such as Homeland, Pretty Hard Cases and Juror #2.
Alia Shawkat plays TBC
Where have I seen Alia Shawkat before? Shawkat is best known for playing Maeby in Arrested Development, while she has also appeared in series including State of Grace, Transparent, Big Mouth, Search Party, Summer Camp Island, The Old Man, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew and Severance. Shawkat's film appearances include roles in Whip It, The Oranges, Green Room, 20th Century Women, First Cow and Blink Twice.
Awkwafina plays TBC
Where have I seen Awkwafina before? Awkwafina is an actress and comedian known for her roles in Crazy Rich Asians, Ocean's 8, The Farewell and Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens. She has also starred in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Girl Code, Jumanji: The Next Level and Black Mirror.
Ben Marshall plays TBC
Where have I seen Ben Marshall before? Marshall is best known for his appearances on Saturday Night Live.
BJ Novak plays TBC
Where have I seen BJ Novak before? Novak is known for his roles in films including Knocked Up, Inglorious Basterds, The Internship, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Saving Mr Banks, The Founder and Vengeance, as well as series such as The Office, The Mindy Project and Lessons in Chemistry.
Carol Kane plays TBC
Where have I seen Carol Kane before? Kane has had roles in films such as Annie Hall, The Princess Bride, Scrooged and Migration, as well as series including Taxi, Pearl, Gotham, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Hunters and Dinner with the Parents.
Cliff 'Method Man' Smith plays TBC
Where have I seen Cliff 'Method Man' Smith before? Smith, AKA Method Mad, is an actor, a rapper and a member of the Wu Tang Clan, who has had roles in The Wire, CSI, Trainwreck, Kenu, The Deuce and Power Book II: Ghost.
Corey Hawkins plays TBC
Where have I seen Corey Hawkins before? Hawkins has had roles in films including Iron Man 3, Straight Outta Compton, Kong: Skull Island, BlacKkKlansman, 6 Underground, In the Heights, The Tragedy of Macbeth, The Colour Purple and The Piano Lesson, as well as series such as The Walking Dead and 24: Legacy.
Cynthia Erivo plays TBC
Where have I seen Cynthia Erivo before? Erivo is best known for playing Elphaba in Wicked, while she has also had roles in films such as Widows, Bad Times at the El Royale, Harriet and Luther: The Fallen Sun.
David Alan Grier plays TBC
Where have I seen David Alan Grier before? Grier has had roles in series including In Living Color, Life with Bonnie, The Carmichael Show, Joe Pickett and St Denis Medical, as well as films such as Jumanji, Stuart Little, The Big Sick, They Cloned Tyrone and The Colour Purple.
David Krumholtz plays TBC
Where have I seen David Krumholtz before? Krumholtz has had roles in films including 10 Things I Hate About You, The Santa Clause 2, Harold & Kumar Get the Munchies, Superbad, I Love You, Man, This is the End, Sausage Party and Oppenheimer, as well as series such as Numb3rs, The Good Wife, The Deuce and The Studio.
Davionte 'GaTa' Ganter plays TBC
Where have I seen Davionte 'GaTa' Ganter before? Davionte Ganter, AKA GaTa, is a rapper and actor who has had roles in series including Loot, Dave and Bel-Air.
Ego Nwodim plays TBC
Where have I seen Ego Nwodim before? Nwodim has had roles in series such as Brockmire, Roar and Miracle Workers, but is best known for her appearances on Saturday Night Live.
Gaby Hoffmann plays TBC
Where have I seen Gaby Hoffmann before? Hoffmann has had roles in films including You Can Count on Me, Veronica Mars, Wild and C'Mon C'Mon, as well as series such as Girls, Transparent, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Eric and Zero Day.
Geraldine Viswanathan plays TBC
Where have I seen Geraldine Viswanathan before? Viswanathan has had roles in series including Janet King, BoJack Horseman and Miracle Workers, as well as films such as Bad Education, Cat Person, The Beanie Bubble, Drive-Away Dolls, You're Cordially Invited and Thunderbolts*.
Giancarlo Esposito plays TBC
Where have I seen Giancarlo Esposito before? Esposito is known for his roles in series including Breaking Bad, Community, Revolution, The Get Down, Once Upon a Time, Dear White People, Better Call Saul, Kaleidoscope, The Mandalorian, The Gentlemen, The Boys and The Residence, as well as films such as Okja, Abigail, Megalopolis, MaXXXine, Captain America: Brave New World and The Electric State.
Haley Joel Osment plays TBC
Where have I seen Haley Joel Osment before? Osment is known for his roles in films including The Sixth Sense, AI Artificial Intelligence, Tusk and Blink Twice, as well as series such as Future Man, The Boys, The Kominsky Method, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous and What We Do in the Shadows.
Jason Ritter plays TBC
Where have I seen Jason Ritter before? Ritter has had roles in series including Joan of Arcadia, Parenthood, Gravity Falls, Raising Dion, Candy, The Last of Us, Gen V and Matlock.
John Cho plays TBC
Where have I seen John Cho before? Cho is known for his roles in films including the American Pie series, the Harold & Kumar series, the Star Trek film series, Total Recall, Searching and Ghosted, as well as series such as How I Met Your Mother, Flashforward, Sleepy Hollow, BoJack Horseman, Cowboy Bebop, The Afterparty and The Sympathizer.
John Mulaney plays TBC
Where have I seen John Mulaney before? Comedian and actor Mulaney has previously had roles in series including Dickinson, The Bear and Big Mouth, as well as films such as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.
Justin Theroux plays TBC
Where have I seen Justin Theroux before? Theroux is known for his roles in films including Mullholland Drive, American Psycho, Zoolander, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, The Girl on the Train, On the Basis of Sex, Lady and the Tramp and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, as well as series such as The District, Six Feet Under, The Leftovers, Maniac, The Mosquito Coast, White House Plumbers, Running Point.
Kathrine Narducci plays TBC
Where have I seen Katherine Narducci before? Narducci has had roles in films including A Bronx Tale, Miracle on 34th Street, Bad Education, The Irishman and The Alto Knights, as well as series such as The Sopranos, Power and Godfather of Harlem.
Katie Holmes plays TBC
Where have I seen Katie Holmes before? Holmes is known for her roles in films such as Batman Begins, Jack and Jill, Logan Lucky and Ocean's 8, as well as series including Dawson's Creek, How I Met Your Mother and Ray Donovan.
Kevin Corrigan plays TBC
Where have I seen Kevin Corrigan before? Corrigan has had roles in films including Goodfellas, True Romance, Bad Boys, The Departed, Superbad, American Gangster, Pineapple Express, Seven Psychopaths, The King of Staten Island and Meet Cute, as well as series such as Pearl, Grounded for Life, Fringe, Community, The Get Down and Godfather of Harlem.
Kumail Nanjiani plays TBC
Where have I seen Kumail Nanjiani before? Nanjiani is known for his roles in films including The Kings of Summer, Sex Tape, Hot Tub Time Machine 2, Central Intelligence, The Big Sick, Men in Black: International, The Lovebirds, Eternals and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, as well as series such as Franklin & Bash, Portlandia, Silicon Valley, Bless the Harts, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Boys, Welcome to Chippendales and Only Murders in the Building.
Lauren Tom plays TBC
Where have I seen Lauren Tom before? Tom has had roles in series including Friends, Batman Beyond, WITCH, King of the Hill, Supernatural, Trollhunters, Andi Mack, Rick and Morty and Futurama.
Lili Taylor plays TBC
Where have I seen Lili Taylor before? Taylor has had roles in films including Mystic Pizza, Public Enemies and The Conjuring, as well as series such as Six Feet Under, Perry Mason, Manhunt and Outer Range.
Margo Martindale plays TBC
Where have I seen Margo Martindale before? Martindale is known for her roles in series including 100 Centre Street, The Riches, Dexter, Justified, The Millers, The Good Wife, The Americans, Sneaky Pete, BoJack Horseman, DuckTales, American Crime Story, The Watcher, Your Honour and The Sticky, as well as films such as Dead Man Walking, The Hours, Million Dollar Baby, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, Orphan, Table 19 and Cocaine Bear.
Melanie Lynskey plays TBC
Where have I seen Melanie Lynskey before? Lynskey is known for her roles in series including Two and a Half Men, Togetherness, Castle Rock, Candy, The Last of Us, The Tattooist of Auschwitz and Yellowjackets, as well as films such as Up in the Air, The Informant!, Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, They Came Together, Don't Look Up.
Natasha Leggero plays TBC
Where have I seen Natasha Leggero before? Leggero has had roles in series including Free Agents, Arrested Development, Brickleberry, Dice, Another Period, Broke and Hacks.
Patti Harrison plays TBC
Where have I seen Patti Harrison before? Harrison has had roles in series including Search Party, BoJack Horseman, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and The Great North, as well as films such as A Simple Favour, Raya and the Last Dragon, Theatre Camp and The Electric State.
Richard Kind plays TBC
Where have I seen Richard Kind before? Kind is known for his roles in series including Carol & Company, Spin City, Red Oaks, Gotham, Mad About You, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Goldbergs, East New York, Big Mouth, Only Murders in the Building and American Dad!, as well as films such as A Bug's Life, A Serious Man, Toy Story 3, Cars 2, Argo, Inside Out, Bombshell, tick, tick... Boom! and Beau is Afraid.
Sam Richardson plays TBC
Where have I seen Sam Richardson before? Richardson has had roles in series including The Office, Detroiters, Veep, The Fungies!, Ted Lasso, HouseBroken, The Afterparty, Mulligan and Velma, as well as films such as We're The Millers, Horrible Bosses 2, Spy, Bad Neighbours 2, Ghostbusters, Office Christmas Party, The House, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Promising Young Woman, The Tomorrow War and Star Trek: Section 31.
Sherry Cola plays TBC
Where have I seen Sherry Cola before? Cola has had roles in series including I Love Dick, Claws, Good Trouble and Nobody Wants This, as well as films such as Joy Ride and A Family Affair.
Simon Rex plays TBC
Where have I seen Simon Rex before? Rex has had roles in series including Jack & Jill, What I Like About You, Monarch Cove and Mo, as well as films such as Scary Movie 3 and Blink Twice.
Taylor Schilling plays TBC
Where have I seen Taylor Schilling before? Schilling is known for her roles in series including Mercy, Orange Is the New Black, Pam & Tommy, Dear Edward, Pantheon and American Horror Story, as well as films such as The Lucky One and Argo.
Poker Face airs on Sky Max and NOW in the UK and on Peacock in the US.
