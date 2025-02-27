When Kate Hudson's Isla Gordon unexpectedly found herself president of the LA Waves after her brother had to step down, she faced a mountain of pressure and pushback from her other siblings, the board, the players and the wider sports community.

But once she had her feet firmly under the table, there was no stopping her.

"I really love writing shows about ambitious women, whether they're a 15-year-old girl in the Valley [Never Have I Ever] or the president of a basketball team," co-creator Mindy Kaling told Tudum,

"We wanted to ensure that audiences could see themselves in the characters’ struggles and triumphs."

But does Kaling have more episodes planned? And what could that look like?

Read on for everything we know so far about a potential Running Point season 2.

Has Running Point been renewed for season 2?

Netflix has yet to announce what the future holds for Running Point.

When could a potential Running Point season 2 be released?

Without a prior release schedule to go on, it's tricky to predict when it could return.

If it does get the green light, we wouldn't expect season 2 to air until 2026 at least.

Who could return for a potential Running Point season 2?

Brenda Song as Ali and Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon. Kat Marcinowski/Netflix

The entire show revolves around Isla Gordon, played by Kate Hudson, so we'd expect to see her back alongside the following:

Justin Theroux as Cam Gordon

Scott MacArthur Ness Gordon

Drew Tarver Sandy Gordon

Brenda Song as Ali Lee

Fabrizio Guido as Jackie Moreno

There's also Toby Sandeman as Marcus Winfield and Uche Agada as Dyson Gibbs.

But there are question marks hanging over Max Greenfield, who played Lev Levy, and Jay Ellis, who starred as Jay Brown (more on them later).

Plus, Chet Hanks's Travis Bugg is now in rehab, so it remains to be seen if he could be back.

What could happen in a potential Running Point season 2?

Jay Ellis as Jay in Running Point. Kat Marcinowski/Netflix

There were a number of major developments in season 1, including a certain kiss between Isla and Jay in the finale.

As it stands, Jay's heading to Boston to be closer to his kids, but will he decide to stay to explore a relationship with Isla – and get the team back to its championship-winning ways after they did not advance to the Western Conference Final?

And what would that mean for Isla and Lev? She was heartbroken when her now ex-fiancé left her, and when news reached her that he had decided to take a job in Minnesota, Isla told Lev that she wanted to make another go of things.

But that was before Jay kissed her...

And if that wasn't quite enough drama to contend with, Cam also wants to take back the presidency, which could see Isla sidelined once again.

It's all still to play for...

Is there a trailer for a potential Running Point season 2?

Unfortunately not, as it hasn't yet been renewed. You can expect the official trailer to arrive in the month leading up to the premiere (and possibly some teasers beforehand).

