She takes on the alias Matlock, which she chooses because of the original Matlock series from the 1980s and 1990s, which exists as a TV show within the universe of the new series.

The show has so far been a hit, with viewers getting wrapped up in the new legal drama and Bates's performance. But will it be returning for a second season and, if so, when?

Read on for everything you need to know about Matlock season 2.

Will there be a Matlock season 2?

Kathy Bates as Madeline Matlock, Leah Lewis as Sarah Franklin and David Del Rio as Billy Martinez in Matlock. CBS/Paramount

There will! In fact, Matlock got an official renewal for season 2 after just two episodes had aired in the US – showing the confidence that CBS has in the show.

Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment said in a statement: "This re-conceived Matlock was devised by Jennie Snyder Urman with a brilliant surprise plot twist, and we knew we had something very special the moment we saw the first episode brought to life by the incredibly talented Kathy Bates.

"The audience reception and critical acclaim for it has been overwhelming. We can’t wait to get started on a second season."

More recently, in March 2025, executive producer Kat Coiro suggested the show could run on for a long time, suggesting future seasons could also be in the works.

On the shows ongoing plotlines, she told Collider: "I can say that there’s still a lot that you guys are going to have to figure out. In a way, the show has a slow drip. It’s not just huge plot each week. It’s psychologically complex. It’ll go on for years."

When will Matlock season 2 be released?

David Del Rio as Billy Martinez, Leah Lewis as Sarah Franklin and Skye P. Marshall as Olympia Lawrence in Matlock. CBS/Paramount

We don't yet know for certain when Matlock season 2 will be released, but given that the first season started airing in September 2024 on CBS in the US, we'd imagine it will be back around the same time in 2025.

In the UK, the first season started airing on Sky Witness and NOW a couple of months later in November – meaning UK fans might have to wait until further towards the end of the year once again for season 2.

We will keep this page updated with any news as we get it regarding the release date for Matlock season 2.

Who from the Matlock cast will return for season 2?

David Del Rio as Billy Martinez, Kathy Bates as Madeline Matlock, Leah Lewis as Sarah Franklin, and Skye P. Marshall as Olympia Lawrence in Matlock. CBS/Paramount

While the cast hasn't yet been confirmed for Matlock season 2, we are expecting all of the main stars to be back, including Kathy Bates in the titular role, alongside the likes of Skye P Marshall and Jason Ritter.

Here's a full list of the central cast for Matlock season 1, all of whom are likely to be back for season 2:

Kathy Bates as Madeline Matlock

Skye P Marshall as Olympia Lawrence

Jason Ritter as Julian Markston

David Del Rio as Billy Martinez

Leah Lewis as Sarah Franklin

Is there a trailer for Matlock season 2?

There isn't a trailer available for Matlock season 2 just yet, but we will make sure to add one in here as soon as it's released. In the meantime, you can rewatch the season 1 trailer below now.

