The movie, which sees Mackie's Captain America embroiled in a political conspiracy after General Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross is elected as president, has drawn rather unfavourable reviews from critics, with RadioTimes.com’s own review calling it "pretty much a full house of failings", with "an underbaked central narrative, bland and frequently expository dialogue, consistently drab visuals, flat characterisation" and "nondescript action scenes that barely linger in the memory".

With that in mind, you might be wondering whether you can watch it from the comfort of your own home rather than heading to the cinema.

Read on for everything you need to know about the latest streaming options.

How to watch Captain America: Brave New World

The only way to watch the movie currently is in cinemas.

However, fans will be pleased to hear that the film is expected to become available on Disney Plus at a later date, though we don't have an official streaming release date as yet.

When will Captain America: Brave New World be available to stream on Disney Plus?

Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Ross/Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World. Disney/Marvel

As detailed above, we don't know exactly when the film will land on Disney Plus yet.

However, Disney typically gives its releases at least a 100-day exclusive theatrical window.

If this is the case with Captain America: A Brave New World, as it was with the last MCU movie Deadpool & Wolverine, then the earliest we can expect the film to land on Disney Plus is in late May 2025.

Of course, with nothing set in stone as yet, fans will have to wait and see.

In the meantime, you can watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney Plus right now, as well as the other three Captain America movies on the platform.

Captain America: Brave New World is out now in cinemas. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £4.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

