Clearly intended to occupy a similarly quirky space to Knives Out's Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) and the Only Murders trio, The Residence might well leave some viewers craving another case for Cupp to get stuck into.

With Aduba being a longtime Netflix star – breaking out in the Orange is the New Black cast – and super-producer Shonda Rhimes (Bridgerton) also backing the project, it seems quite possible that the show could continue in some form.

However, that will rely heavily on its reception over the coming weeks, with viewing figures needing to be indisputably strong for such a major production to warrant a renewal. Here's everything we know so far about the future of The Residence.

Will there be The Residence season 2?

(L-R) Isiah Whitlock Jr, Dan Perrault, Spencer Garrett, Uzo Aduba, Randall Park, Andrew Friedman, Ken Marino and Molly Griggs in The Residence. Erin Simkin/Netflix

Netflix is yet to confirm whether The Residence will return for a second season.

The success of fellow cosy crime mysteries such as Only Murders in the Building demonstrates the potential this series has to continue, with Cordelia Cupp and Edwin Park taking on new cases with each instalment.

The ultimate fate of The Residence will largely depend on how the show performs during its first month on the streaming platform, with Netflix execs known to closely analyse how many people tune in – and how many of those actually finish the season.

So, if you're rooting for more The Residence, the best thing you can do for the time being is spread the word to friends and family.

Who could star in a potential The Residence season 2?

Uzo Aduba and Randall Park star in The Residence Erin Simkin/Netflix

If The Residence were to be renewed for a second season, it seems likely that stars Uzo Aduba and Randall Park would reprise their leading roles.

Other characters, such as the White House staff, the President and his close advisors might be swapped out for an alternative roster of suspects in a similar vein to the Knives Out franchise.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about the prospect of returning, co-star Park said: "I personally would love that, in large part because I love Uzo, I love this team – it's just such a pleasure on so many levels."

If you're looking to refresh your memory, here's an overview of the key players in The Residence season 1 cast:

Uzo Aduba as Cordelia Cupp

Randall Park as Edwin Park

Giancarlo Esposito as AB Wynter

Susan Kelechi Watson as Jasmine Haney

Jason Lee as Tripp Morgan

Ken Marino as Harry Hollinger

Edwina Findley as Sheila Cannon

Molly Griggs as Lilly Schumacher

Al Mitchell as Rollie Bridgewater

Dan Perrault as Colin Trask

Spencer Garrett as Wally Glick

Bronson Pinchot as Didier Gotthard

Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Larry Dokes

Mary Wiseman as Marvella

Al Franken as Aaron Filkins

Julian McMahon as Stephen Roos

Kylie Minogue as herself

Eliza Coupe as Margery Bay Bix

Julieth Restrepo as Elsyie Chayle

Mel Rodriguez as Bruce Geller

What could happen in a potential The Residence season 2?

The Residence season 2 would most likely see detective Cordelia Cupp take on another investigation, potentially with FBI associate Randall Park in tow.

In order to keep in the spirit of the first season, it's possible that the mystery could unfold within another famous location or grand manor, with a long list of suspects to weed through once again.

However, that's just speculation for the time being!

Is there a trailer for a potential The Residence season 2?

Alas, there's nothing yet! We'll update this page if and when any new footage drops.

