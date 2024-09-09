Loosely based on a true story, the show played somewhat fast and loose with the facts, introducing eccentric characters played by an all-star cast including Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindale, Mia Farrow and Richard Kind.

Although critics gave it a lukewarm reception, the show ballooned into a major hit for Netflix, prompting the streamer to upgrade its limited series status with a season 2 order. But since then, little has been heard about the project.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly at Toronto International Film Festival, Watts was asked for an update on the development of The Watcher season 2 – but she had bad news for fans.

"I don’t have one, if there is one. I wish I could," she explained. "It was so fun, right? I don’t have an update, I’m afraid."

Watts remains a close collaborator with The Watcher co-creator Ryan Murphy, having recently co-starred in his historical drama Feud: Capote vs The Swans, but was previously unsure whether she would return to her earlier role of Nora Brannock.

She told EW in January: "To be honest, we left the house, so I don't know if we'll be coming back. I don't know what the plan is there, so I can't give you a straight answer, I'm afraid."

The Watcher. Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

It's possible that Murphy, co-creator Ian Brennan and executive producer Eric Newman could opt to turn The Watcher into an anthology, following the success of American Horror Story, American Crime Story and Netflix's own Monsters.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com while promoting crime drama Griselda, Newman declined to share information on The Watcher season 2, but also gave no indication that the series had been scrapped.

He explained: "I can say nothing other than we're very excited about the prospect of another season of The Watcher. That's all I can say. I'd love to say more, but I cannot.

"And certainly, given that that's a different partnership, I would be speaking without my partners present. So next time, [when] we're all in a room together with Ryan [Murphy] and Ian [Brennan], we can talk about The Watcher."

