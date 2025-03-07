When the show was renewed for season 5 way back in March 2024, Kathryn Busby, president of original programming for STARZ said in a statement: "We know that our fans can’t get enough of Raising Kanan. As the inevitable evolution of this young man into a killer plays out, we knew we had much more backstory to share in this ever-escalating family saga.

"As we continue to expand the storytelling within the Power universe, we’re looking forward to how this story may intersect with other Power characters during this prequel era."

The new season sees Kanan, Raq and the rest of the Thomas family trying to start fresh, but Unique soon makes a violent return, once again upending their lives.

Mekai Curtis, Patina Miller, London Brown, Malcolm Mays and Joey Bada$$ are all back for season 4, with the first episode now having aired. But when is the next instalment set to be released?

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4.

When will Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 2 be released?

Patina Miller in Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4. STARZ

The fourth season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan debuted on Friday 7th March 2025 on STARZ in the US, and will debut on Sunday 9th March, two days later, on MGM+ in UK. For both territories, the show will be sticking to a weekly release schedule.

This means that episode 2 will arrive in the US on Friday 14th March 2025 and in the UK on Friday 16th March 2025.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 release schedule

Wendell Pierce in Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4. STARZ

The full US release schedule for Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 looks like this:

Episode 1 - Friday 7th March (out now)

Episode 2 - Friday 14th March

Episode 3 - Friday 21st March

Episode 4 - Friday 28th March

Episode 5 - Friday 4th April

Episode 6 - Friday 11th April

Episode 7 - Friday 18th April

Episode 8 - Friday 25th April

Episode 9 - Friday 2nd May

Episode 10 - Friday 9th May

Meanwhile, the UK release schedule looks like this:

Episode 1 - Sunday 9th March

Episode 2 - Sunday 16th March

Episode 3 - Sunday 23rd March

Episode 4 - Sunday 30th March

Episode 5 - Sunday 6th April

Episode 6 - Sunday 13th April

Episode 7 - Sunday 20th April

Episode 8 - Sunday 27th April

Episode 9 - Sunday 4th May

Episode 10 - Sunday 11th May

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 trailer

You can watch the official trailer for Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 right here now.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan seasons 1-3 are available to watch on MGM+ through Amazon Prime Video in the UK, and on Starz in the US.

