The latest season has been exploring the events leading up to 2022's Jurassic World: Dominion, but with a soft reboot of the franchise coming this summer, it begs the question of whether this animated companion will continue into the new era.

There's no doubt that many of the show's dedicated fans, who have been following it since the 2020 debut of Camp Cretaceous, would be eager to see further adventures for Darius, Kenji, Ben, Yaz, Sammy and Brooklynn.

For now, here's everything we know so far about Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 4.

Will there be a Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 4?

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory. Netflix

Netflix is yet to confirm whether Jurassic World: Chaos Theory will return for season 4.

Notably, the previous Jurassic World animated series Camp Cretaceous ran for five seasons and a special, so it's quite possible that the creative team would look to match that earlier storytelling structure.

Often, the streamer's verdict depends on how a show performs in its first month of release, although in the case of this particular animated series, some episodes have been produced in advance of an announcement (evident by the rapid turnaround between seasons).

For now, though, there has been no confirmation of what the future holds for the series, so we'll just have to wait and see what the team has planned for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory. More updates as they come in.

When could a potential Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 4 be released?

As mentioned above, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory seasons have been released at a rapid rate thus far, with only five months separating each chapter of the show – a minimal gap that fans of many other shows can only dream of.

If the show does continue to a fourth season, we'd expect the team to keep up this momentum, which would point to a release date in September 2025. That's just speculation for now, though, so take it with a pinch of salt.

Who could star in a potential Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 4 cast?

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory. Netflix

If Jurassic World: Chaos Theory does score a renewal, it's likely that the main voice cast would return to continue the journeys of their characters, which began in preceding series Camp Cretaceous.

Here's a reminder of the key players in the animated series:

Paul-Mikél Williams plays Darius Bowman

Darren Barnet as Kenji Kon

Sean Giambrone as Ben Pincus

Kausar Mohammed as Yasmina 'Yaz' Fadoula

Raini Rodriguez as Sammy Gutierrez

Kiersten Kelly as Brooklynn

What could happen in a potential Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 4?

If Jurassic World: Chaos Theory does return for another season, it's likely that it would continue building up to the events of Dominion, potentially wrapping up these characters' stories as the franchise moves on.

Indeed, with Jurassic World: Rebirth coming this summer to usher in a new era of dinosaur action, we have to wonder if there could be any Easter eggs pointing to what's to come in that flick, which stars Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali.

Is there a trailer for a potential Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 4?

Alas, there's no footage yet. We'll update this page if and when any teasers are released.

