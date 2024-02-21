Series writer/creator Cirocco Dunlap, who's already proven her knack for timey wimey, R-rated antics on Russian Doll and Big Mouth, hones in on a different case study each episode, yet the through line is always Sleech and Klak, whose friendship grounds every absurdity the show crams in.

These absurdities range from season-long arcs to one second gags that you might not even notice on a first watch. That's a credit to everyone involved on this show, from the writing team to the animators, who don't waste a second of screen time if it can be filled with another joke or intricate character detail. Our favourite has to be the living food that Sleech and Klak intermittently snack on, totally oblivious to their tiny screaming mouths.

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy. Amazon Studios

It's also easy to overlook the 30 Rock machine-gun joke rate because the animation is incredibly stimulating and just gorgeous to look at. Props to co-producer/production designer Robin Eisenberg and the rest of the animation team because the world-building is quite literally out of this world. You've never seen a galaxy quite like this on screen before, but if we had to make a comparison, Rick and Morty comes to mind as well as Duncan Trussell's psychedelic gem The Midnight Gospel, which not enough of you watched back in 2020.

Yet it's the surreal, sci-fi hijinks of early Rick and Morty in particular that speak to the show's script quality, and in case any of this sounds too overwhelming, don't worry. It's the dynamic between Sleech and Klak that makes The Second Best Hospital In The Galaxy truly special, especially for those of us who miss Tuca and Bertie after it was unfairly cancelled a second time.

That's not to say Adult Swim's avian sitcom is the exact same as Dunlap's show, not at all in fact, but it's true that the central friendship dynamic is definitely reminiscent of that pairing, with one anxious character dealing with her over-the-top best friend.

Together, Sleech and Klak navigate all manner of physical health problems, but mental health is what often takes priority here, and that's where the show shines best. In between all the one-liners — co-producer Natasha Lyonne has some absolute zingers — issues like anxiety, dependency and even abuse are interwoven throughout in ways that are reminiscent of BoJack Horseman. The Second Best Hospital In The Galaxy never gets quite that depressing, but the show approaches these themes with the same level of respect and maturity, which is not an easy feat in any medium.

It helps that the cast is even starrier than any mere galaxy. Stephanie Hsu and Keke Palmer are so good as Sleech and Klak that not even show-stealing turns from Kieran Culkin and Maya Rudolph can steal the show from them.

Culkin in particular is phenomenal in the role of Dr Plowp, an avian empath who couldn't be further removed from the cruel snark of Succession's Roman Roy. Keep an eye out for a guest appearance from all of the Culkin brothers later on, including Macaulay. You'll know it when you see/hear it. That's without mentioning other A-list guest stars like Abbi Jacobson, Bowen Yang, and the Pope of Trash himself, John Waters, who all bring their A-game too.

A number of other animated shows have been mentioned throughout this review, but when it comes down to it, The Second Best Hospital In The Galaxy is actually very much its own beast. It's the rare show that knows exactly what it's supposed to be from the get-go. Just one episode in, you'll feel like you've been watching this show for years, and that's because the world-building is very organic without the overwhelming exposition or information overload that can often wobble sci-fi pilots like this before the writers find their groove.

With all that being said, just imagine how impressive a second season could be? Oh, wait. You don't have to, because Prime Video has already commissioned season two, and we couldn't be happier. Visiting the hospital has never felt so good, especially when it means coming back to what might just be Prime Video's best animated show — and that's true even if it is just the second best hospital in the galaxy.

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy will arrive on Prime Video on Friday 23rd February. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

