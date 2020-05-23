But as reported by The Wrap, the series will now return in 2021 for ten new episodes in its new home, with Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong set to return to voice the titular characters.

Lisa Hanawalt, who created the show and previously served as a producer and production designer on Bojack Horseman, said, “I’ve been a fan of Adult Swim shows since my teens, so I’m thrilled to bring my beloved fowl to the party and be a new voice for a fresh decade of absurd, irreverent, yet heartwarming adult animation."

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It is not yet clear whether the series will also air in the UK - but it is common practise for E4 to broadcast Adult Swim shows, with Rick and Morty and The Eric Andre Show among those to have been picked up by Channel 4 in the past.

More like this

Last year, Hanawalt announced that she was extremely proud of the show despite its cancellation after one series, tweeting, "Tuca & Bertie is everything I wanted it to be: beautiful, funny, fresh, loving, horny, weird, experimental, comforting, and deep.

"Thank you to everyone who loves and supports T&B, and to everyone who was comforted and felt like this show gave you a voice. I’m hopeful we can find a home for Tuca & Bertie to continue their adventures.”

Well, now that home looks to have been found - so here's to several more adventures...

Advertisement

The first series of Tuca & Bertie is available to stream on Netflix - check out our list of the best Netflix series and the best Netflix movies, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.