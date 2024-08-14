Bel-Air season 3 release date

Marcell, of course, starred in the original series as the beloved Butler, and looks to be reprising his role in the spin-off - but in what capacity, we'll just have to wait and see.

The new season will see Will (Jabari Banks) doing summer his own way and finding partnership with Carlton (Olly Sholotan), but with the two being quite the opposite, just how will things pan out for them?

With that, read on for everything you need to know about Bel-Air season 3.

Bel-Air. Peacock/Twitter

The third season of Bel-Air is set to air on Peacock in the US on Thursday 15th August with the first three episodes. New episodes will then be released weekly.

As for a UK release date, we're yet to have one confirmed - but as per previous seasons, we'd expect Bel-Air to continue airing on Sky Max and NOW.

Bel-Air season 3 cast

Coco Jones as Hilary and Akira Akbar as Ashley in Bel-Air season 3. Greg Gayne/PEACOCK

As for who will be returning to the series, it wouldn't quite be Bel-Air without leading man Will (Jabari Banks), and the whole family are set to be reprising their roles for season 3 too.

The cast we'd expect to see in season 3 of Bel-Air is as follows:

Jabari Banks as Will

Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks

Coco Jones as Hilary Banks

Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks

Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks

Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks

Jordan L Jones as Jazz

Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey

Simone Joy as Lisa Wilkes

Justin Cornwell as Lamarcus

Karrueche Tran as Ivy

Joivan Wade as Frederick

Jazlyn Martin as Jackie

Some new cast members that will also be joining for season 3 include Dulé Hill, Alycia Pascual-Peña and rapper Vic Mensa, who will be joining the cast as Omar Campbell, Amira and Quentin.

As teased in the new trailer, Joseph Marcell will also be reprising his role Geoffrey Butler, a role he had throughout the entirety of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

What will Bel-Air season 3 be about?

Things are set to get a whole lot more interesting, as this third season will see Will "doing Bel-Air his way" after breaking up from school for the summer.

The official synopsis for season 3 reads: "Being a part of the Banks family has given him a new perspective — it isn’t just about wealth, it means that Will now has options to lean into other things that excite him and has the privilege to dream bigger.

"As Will makes an exciting pivot, he finds a partner in Carlton, who desperately wants to leave his life of addiction behind and rebuild his damaged reputation.

"And while the dynamic duo has a lot of exciting wins, working together also reveals fundamental differences in their backgrounds and worldviews. Can a partnership of such extremes work?

"Pressure at work and home will also pose challenges for Viv and Phil. How does a couple hold strong when their lives are at sea?

"Hilary’s romantic journey with LaMarcus will face some shocking hurdles, and Ashley’s views on romance will start to blossom as she comes of age the summer before she starts high school, and Geoffrey’s London past will come a little too close to home."

Is there a trailer for Bel-Air season 3?

There is! You can watch the trailer for season 3 below.

Bel-Air season 3 premieres in the US on Peacock on Thursday 15th August, with a UK release date yet to be announced.

