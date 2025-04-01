We don't yet know the release date for season 8 in the UK, but if the schedule sticks close to that of season 7, fans shouldn't have long to wait.

Season 7 episodes aired on E4 just two days after they aired in the US, so hopefully a similar timeline will be in place this time around.

The official synopsis for season 8 says: "Rick and Morty is back for season 8! Life has meaning again! Anything is possible!

"Look out for adventures with Summer, Jerry, Beth, and the other Beth. Maybe Butter Bot will get a new task? Whatever happens, you can’t keep Rick and Morty down for long. People have tried!"

The first-look teaser appears to show the duo visiting some sort of Easter-centric planet or community, and heading straight into danger.

Season 8 will be the second run of the show to feature the voices of Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden as Rick and Morty respectively, while long-running cast members Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer and Sarah Chalke will all also be returning.

Co-creator Dan Harmon previously told The Verge that season 8 will feel distinct after the cast changes that the animated series has gone through, saying: "Season 7 just represents one more brick in that road, and it’s season 8, which is already written, when that comes out, I think it’ll be even more so.

"It’ll feel like a return to form and kind of like a 'we’re back, baby' kind of feeling, and hopefully, season 9 will be that but, you know, even more so. But it’ll be because it’s been a gradual process of just trying to get our wind in our sails again."

Rick and Morty airs on E4 in the UK. Seasons 1-7 are available now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

