Clunes and Morrissey's lewd and crude comedy struck a chord with viewers, and calls for it to make a return are never far away – something that the two stars are open to, as revealed in an interview in the most recent edition of Radio Times magazine.

"If [writer] Simon [Nye] suddenly comes up with something that makes Martin and I go, 'You know what, he's done it again,' then we would consider it," explained Morrissey on the prospect of a revival.

But while a comeback for Gary and Dermot is something that isn't out of the question, Clunes notes that the show perhaps wouldn't fly in today's world.

"The world has changed. Social media has made journalists of everyone," he began, "there's no nuance left, everything is polarised."

He went on to explain that "most of what we said was inappropriate, but it was funny because we'd said it", before decrying that social media would "have your guts for garters" for the same jokes today.

That being said, the two don't believe that risqué comedy is completely out of the question anymore.

"It'll depend on the zeitgeist as to what jokes you're allowed to make these days without getting flak for it," Morrissey said.

Clunes later added that "everything sort of survives, doesn't it though?" before noting that the comedy of Men Behaving Badly was "very gentle" in comparison to the likes of Ricky Gervais today.

Morrissey and Clunes are reuniting for a new travel show. UKTV UKTV

For now, however, Clunes and Morrissey don't seem in any rush to get to a Men Behaving Badly reboot.

And it's hardly surprising, given that their new series Neil & Martin's Bon Voyage sees them touring France together.

"We don’t get to hang out very often," Morrissey said of the series, "and this is us bringing our lives up to date with each other.

"But the premise behind the programme is not only two friends getting together, but me taking him around and showing him some of the fantastic things that are not that far away from where I live in south-west France."

Neil & Martin's Bon Voyage is coming to Gold in 2025.

