The actors have since forged steady separate careers, with Clunes best known for Doc Martin and Manhunt, while Morrissey's credits include Waterloo Road, Line of Duty and Unforgotten.

Now, they're teaming up once again for a three-part factual entertainment series titled Neil & Martin's Bon Boyage, which will see Morrissey attempt to wow Clunes with the stunning sights and delicious food that France has to offer.

Morrissey explained: "It’s fantastic we have this golden opportunity to reunite so I can introduce my pal Martin to all the things I love so much about France, along with some Gallic treasures I’ve always wanted to see.

"I've fallen in love with this country, its glorious food, its delicious wine, and knowing Martin has an EU passport, I'm fairly certain he'll be relocating here once I've finished with him."

Clunes commented: "I'm really looking forward to all the sights, sounds, tastes, people and experiences Neil's lined up for me in France.

"Most of all, I’m looking forward to spending a great deal of time with my old mate Neil, who I've grown to miss more than ever since he’s absconded to a country which he claims has the best scenery, food and wine on earth – is he right?

"I intend to find out by devouring the lot of it and seeing what I can remember afterwards."

This is the latest classic comedy reunion to come from Gold, which is also bringing the stars and celebrity admirers of Absolutely Fabulous back together for a documentary special next week.

Commissioner Kirsty Hanson added: "Neil & Martin's Bon Voyage promises to be warm, nostalgic and a privileged birds-eye view on Neil and Martin's genuine and witty friendship."

Neil & Martin's Bon Voyage is coming to Gold in 2025.

