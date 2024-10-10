Indeed, some fans have even suggested that American Horror Stories is outpacing the original show, which has garnered a mixed response with recent entries such as Delicate and NYC.

With American Horror Stories season 4 mere days away, read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the latest episodes in the UK – and get your spooky season off to a great start.

How to watch American Horror Stories season 4

American Horror Stories. Hulu

American Horror Stories season 4 will be streaming exclusively on Disney Plus UK in October.

Seasons 1-3 are already available, making the series a solid option for anyone seeking a spooky binge.

In the US, the show is a Hulu original, and season 4 is being released as part of the streamer's seasonal Hulu-ween promotion.

American Horror Stories season 4 will be released on Tuesday 15th October 2024.

How many episodes are in American Horror Stories season 4?

There will be five episodes of American Horror Stories in total, each one being a self-contained tale of dread for viewers to sink their teeth into.

Here are the ominous episode titles:

American Horror Stories season 4 episode 1: Backrooms American Horror Stories season 4 episode 2: Clone American Horror Stories season 4 episode 3: X American Horror Stories season 4 episode 4: Leprechaun American Horror Stories season 4 episode 5: The Thing Under the Bed

American Horror Stories season 4 cast: Who are the guest stars?

Michael Imperioli stars in American Horror Stories. Hulu

American Horror Stories season 4 has some big names attached to its cast.

We can expect appearances from Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus), Henry Winkler (Barry), Dyllón Burnside (Pose), Debby Ryan (Insatiable) and Jeff Hiller (American Horror Story: NYC).

The roster also includes Jessica Barden (The End of the F***ing World), Angel Bismark Curiel (Pose), Guy Burnet (3 Body Problem), Victor Garber (The Last Thing He Told Me) and June Squibb (Thelma).

American Horror Stories season 4 trailer

FX and Hulu dropped a trailer for American Horror Stories season 4 earlier this month, giving us a glimpse of each episode in the upcoming anthology. Watch now:

The trailer followed an earlier teaser, which takes viewers on a visceral and nightmare-fuelled journey through the next chapter. Check it out below:

American Horror Stories is available to stream on Disney Plus.

