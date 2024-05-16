Brolin recently told RadioTimes.com of the two characters' dynamic in season 2: "The relationship between Royal and her, I think, becomes much more insane and much more colourful and much more gritty and much more equalised.

"I don't think it was necessarily equalised. Before it, there wasn't a lot of equilibrium in it. But there I think there is."

But with season 2 now available to stream in full, will there be a third season following up on some of the hanging threads? Read on for everything you need to know about the potential for an Outer Range season 3.

Will Outer Range be returning for a third season?

Imogen Poots as Autumn in Outer Range. Prime Video

We don't yet know whether Outer Range will be returning for a third season, and nothing has been confirmed by Prime Video or the show's creative team. However, it certainly seems that if the audience is there, then the appetite is there from the cast and crew to make more.

For instance, Josh Brolin said in an interview with Jonatan Blomberg: "I think it would be intriguing, which I can't believe me saying because I don't want to stay with anything too long, but this series just as an idea and as an experience has gotten more intriguing the further we've gone with it, so I think that season 3 would be amazing."

Meanwhile, season 2 showrunner Charles Murray told Vanity Fair of his relationship with Brolin: "We bonded from the jump. We didn’t dance around each other—we went straight to the work.

"Josh just said to me, 'So I’ve got ideas about season 3', and that means that I get to talk to him and hang out with him more."

We will keep this page updated if and when we get any more official news regarding the future of Outer Range.

When would a potential Outer Range season 3 be released?

Tamara Podemski as Deputy Sheriff Joy in Outer Range. Prime Video

We don't yet know exactly when Outer Range season 3 would debut. Season 1 first arrived in May 2022, with the second outing following in May 2024, leaving a two years gap.

However, during this time the show saw a major creative overhaul, with Charles Murray taking over as showrunner from creator Brian Watkins.

If there were no more creative overhauls on the horizon, season 3 could potentially arrive a little sooner, perhaps in late 2025. We will keep this page updated if and when we get any news.

Who would return to star in a potential Outer Range season 3?

Lili Taylor as Cecilia Abbott and Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott in Outer Range. Courtesy of Prime Video

If Outer Range were to return, we would certainly expect the central duo of Josh Brolin and Imogen Poots to be back, as well as Lili Taylor as Cecilia Abbott, wife of Brolin's Royal.

However, as the series is yet to be officially renewed for season 3, we don't yet know for certain anyone who will be back, or whether anyone new will be joining the cast.

Here's a full list of the central cast for Outer Range season 2, each of whom could return for season 3:

Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott

Imogen Poots as Autumn

Lili Taylor as Cecilia Abbott

Tom Pelphrey as Perry Abbott

Tamara Podemski as Deputy Sheriff Joy Hawk

Lewis Pullman as Rhett Abbott

Noah Reid as Billy Tillerson

Shaun Sipos as Luke Tillerson

Olive Abercrombie as Amy Abbott

Isabel Arraiza as Maria Olivares

Is there a trailer yet for a potential Outer Range season 3?

There isn't a trailer available for Outer Range season 3 at this point, but we will update this page if and when any new footage becomes available.

In the meantime, you can watch the trailer for season 2 again right here:

Outer Range is available to stream now on Prime Video. Sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime Video and pay £8.99 a month after that.

