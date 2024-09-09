And although critical reactions were relatively middling – we gave it 3 stars in our own review – it's clearly going down a storm with cinemagoers.

Of course such success begs the question: will there be another film? Read on for everything we know so far...

Will there be a Beetlejuice 3?

The honest answer at this stage is we don't know – although there has been nothing to suggest that a third film is in the works yet.

More like this

Indeed in an interview with Variety, Burton shrugged off talk of another sequel with a jokey comment, saying: "Let’s do the math… it took 35 years to do this, so I’ll be over 100 [by the time we make another]."

He added: "I guess it’s possible with the advent of science these days, but I don’t think so."

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

That's not exactly the most encouraging sign, but nor does it completely rule out the prospect – and in a separate interview, producer Tommy Harper seemed to suggest there was at least a chance of it happening, even if they haven't actively discussed it yet.

"We haven't talked about where it could go from here, we just talked about making one really good movie," he told Total Film. "Make it the best you can, and then anything could happen."

Anything could happen, eh? So there's definitely a chance...

Warner Bros. Pictures

Of course, there's also the fact that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has performed extraordinarily well at the box office, having the third biggest opening of the year – behind only Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2 – and taking in more than almost any other film ever released in September (2017's It being the only one to top it).

Given those results, we imagine that at the very least studio heads will be doing all in their power to convince Burton to return to the afterlife one more time.

The last time a long-awaited sequel to a film from 36 years ago took the box office by storm was Top Gun: Maverick, also produced by Harper, and another sequel is in development in that franchise – so you never know.

And of course the ending of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, leaves the door open for another film, with Winona Ryder's Lydia Deetz still haunted by the titular bio-exorcist. So who's to say he won't be summoned again to wreak havoc once again?

We'll keep this page updated as and when we hear more developments about the possibility of Beetlejuice 3 – or, as it'll surely be titled, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice...

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is out now in UK cinemas.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, visit our Film hub or check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.