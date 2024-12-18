The series, which is based on Thomas Perry's best-selling novel of the same name, stars the likes of Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow, and has received three Critics Choice TV nominations: Best Drama Series, Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Bridges and Best Supporting Actor for Lithgow.

Jeff Bridges. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Alongside Lithgow and Bridges, the series also stars Alia Shawkat, Navid Negahban, Jacqueline Antaramian, Amy Brenneman and Gbenga Akinnagbe.

Season 2 saw CIA agent Dan Chase and ex-FBI Assistant Director Harold Harper focused on their "most important mission to date": the kidnapping of Emily Chase by Afghan tribal leader Faraz Hamzad.

Prior to the release of season 2, co-creator Jonathan E Steinberg said at the Television Critics Association summer press tour (via The Hollywood Reporter) that the ending may not wrap up neatly.

"I have thought about a number of different ways that it could end," said Steinberg.

"I don't believe in asking a story to try and outlive its shelf life. But I don’t feel that about this show. I feel like it still has a lot of things to say."

The Old Man seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Disney Plus now – you can sign up for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

