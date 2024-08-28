"I have thought about a number of different ways that it could end," he said at the Television Critics Association summer press tour (via The Hollywood Reporter).

"I don’t believe in asking a story to try and outlive its shelf life. But I don’t feel that about this show. I feel like it still has a lot of things to say."

The first two episodes will premiere in the US on Thursday 12th September on FX and Hulu, with the following six episodes airing weekly.

The series will air internationally on Disney Plus at a later date.

The Old Man season 2 cast: Who's returning?

Amy Brenneman as Zoe McDonald in The Old Man. Disney

Alongside Jeff Bridges as Dan Chase and John Lithgow as Harold Harper, who appear in more scenes together this season, the rest of the cast includes:

Alia Shawkat as Emily Chase

Navid Negahban as Faraz Hamzad

Jacqueline Antaramian as Khadija

Amy Brenneman as Zoe McDonald

Gbenga Akinnagbe as Julian Carson

The Old Man season 2 plot: What's it about?

CIA agent Dan Chase and ex-FBI Assistant Director Harold Harper are focused on their "most important mission to date" in season 2: the kidnapping of Emily Chase by Afghan tribal leader Faraz Hamzad.

"With all three men claiming her as their daughter, Emily finds herself in an identity crisis that has dire implications," reads the official synopsis.

"As Chase and Harper fight their way to get to Emily, Hamzad is forced to make decisions that could endanger his family and the village he has led faithfully for a lifetime."

Hamzad's sister and adviser Khadija is also concerned about what his extreme behaviour will cost them, while "Zoe McDonald makes surprising moves after having been drawn into a new world by Chase".

Elsewhere, "Julian Carson is disillusioned by his former role and finds himself at a crossroads with a path he hadn’t imagined for himself".

The Old Man season 2 trailer: Can I watch it?

Yes, watch the action-packed trailer below.

The Old Man season 2 will premiere on Disney Plus – you can sign up for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

