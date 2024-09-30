However, the questions now are: just when can fans expect the episodes to arrive, how many will there be, and who from the cast will be returning?

Read on for everything you need to know about Futurama season 13.

When will Futurama season 13 be released?

Futurama. Disney/Matt Groening

We don't yet know exactly when Futurama season 13 will be released, but it is expected to arrive at some point in 2025.

The series was renewed back in late 2023, before season 12 had aired. It was renewed for 20 episodes in total, which will be split into a thirteenth and fourteenth season, expected to air in 2025 and 2026 respectively.

We will keep this page updated with any news regarding season 12's exact release date when we get it.

The early renewal will no doubt have helped the team as they put together the new seasons, as showrunner David X Cohen previously said that the most recent run of the show, announced at the same time as the first reboot season, gave them more "freedom" in the writers room.

He said earlier this year: "Last year, we did a lot of work to bring the show back. This year, I feel like we have total freedom and some big epic sci-fi adventures.

"So a little more freedom, some huge stories that are more about the characters and not about necessarily the technical explanations of why we're allowed to be back on TV and continue."

Cohen also spoke about what could eventually lead to the show ending for good, saying: "If there's a point at which we can't keep a substantial amount of the core people [creatives behind the show] in these various areas moving forward, that might be a sign. But I don't want to make any absolutes.

"If we say I'm not needed, but someone better than me steps in, okay, you carry on... As long as our future successors are trying their best and keeping the quality up, even if I'm not there, sure, why not? Futurama is about hope for the future. [I'm hoping] we'll still be here to deal with problems in the future."

Futurama cast: Who will return for season 13?

Futurama. Disney/Matt Groening

While an official cast list for season 13 has not yet been confirmed, it is expected that John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman will all be back in their roles, alongside the usual addition of guest voices.

How many episodes will there be in Futurama season 13?

Futurama. Disney/Matt Groening

There are expected to be 10 episodes in the 13th season of Futurama, as there were in season 11 and season 12.

Another 10-episode fourteenth season is expected to be released in 2026.

As for the future beyond that executive producer Claudia Katz previously told RadioTimes.com that she hoped for more films in the franchise, as well as seasons.

She said: "Hopefully even more episodes and the nature of Futurama really lends itself to features, so movies would be great too. The series looks fantastic on a big screen!"

Is there a trailer for Futurama season 13?

There isn't a trailer available for Futurama season 13 just yet, but we will update this article to include one as soon as it is released.

Futurama is available to stream on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus for £4.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year’s subscription.

