Executive producer Claudia Katz exclusively told RadioTimes.com: "MEANWHILE was such a perfect series finale in many ways, but I think most of us always held out hope for more episodes someday.

"This return took a lot longer, but Matt [Groening], David [Herman] and the writers figured out a very elegant way of bringing the show back. Also, the range and appeal of Futurama is so broad and our universe so large we simply have a lot of stories left to tell."

As for what the future of the show holds, she added: "Hopefully even more episodes and the nature of Futurama really lends itself to features, so movies would be great too. The series looks fantastic on a big screen!"

But, before then, we've got more episodes to look forward to as part of season 8. Katz told RadioTimes.com of what's to come: "Zapp finally gets 'cancelled' in a very humorous way, and we have one of our best season finales ever."

We can't wait!

The new season once again follows 25-year-old pizza delivery boy Philip Fry (voiced by Billy West) who, after tripping and falling into a cryogenic freezer in 1999, woke up 1000 years later with a new bunch of pals including Leela (Katey Sagal), a one-eyed alien, and a foul-mouthed android called Bender.

The series was initially cancelled in 2003 after launching in 1999 but, after outrage from fans, it made a comeback until 2013, when it was cancelled again.

Now it's back for more - with the new season tackling more topical storylines, as Katz explained: "When you’ve been gone for 10+ years, especially this specific 10-year span, it’s hard to ignore all that comedy gold."

Futurama season 8 is streaming weekly now on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.

