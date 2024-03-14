There's everything from unlimited ammo to invincibility to making all characters look like they've just wandered straight from the PlayStation 2. Whether you fancy getting ahead in the campaign or just having a bit of fun, we have you covered.

Read on for all Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection cheats, including all codes and commands needed to activate them.

How to use cheat codes in Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection

Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection. Aspyr

Activating a cheat in Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection differs depending on the platform you are using, according to the folks at Press Start who have gone to the efforts of testing them all.

As the game is available across PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo and PC there are slightly different methods on each of those platforms.

This can be as simple as creating a profile under a certain name or entering certain commands in a particular order within the pause menu. We'll explain the different methods as we go through the list!

Full list of Star Wars Battlefront 1: Classic Collection cheats

Unlock all missions - enter via Main menu on the Planet Select screen

PlayStation – Square, Triangle, Square Triangle

Xbox/PC – X, Y, X, Y

Nintendo Switch – Y, X, Y, X

Ewok Size – Enter "Jub Jub" as a profile name. All characters will then be shrunk to the same size as the galactic teddy bears.

Full list of Star Wars Battlefront 2: Classic Collection cheats

All Star Wars Battlefront 2 cheats are entered via the use of a D-Pad on the Pause menu.

Alternative Sound Effects – Up, Up, Up, Left, Up, Down, Up, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down, Left, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right

Comicbook Captions – Up, Down, Left, Down, Left, Right

Disable HUD – Up, Up, Up, Up, Left, Up, Up, Down, Left, Down, Up, Up, Left, Right

Infinite Ammo – Up, Down, Left, Down, Down, Left, Down, Down, Left, Down, Down, Down, Left, Right

Invincibility – Up, Up, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down, Left, Up, Up, Up, Left, Right

Low-Resolution Character Models – Down, Down, Down, Up, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down, Down, Down, Left, Up, Up, Up, Left, Right

Party Sound Effects – Up, Down, Left, Down, Left, Right

PC cheats

If you don't have a controller handy, PC players can enable cheats via an alternative method.

Head to the Instant Action menu and then hover your mouse over the Star Wars Battlefront logo. Once the textbox appears, input the following cheat codes and then enter.

Disable HUD – usetheforceluke

Invincibility – mostimpressive

Infinite Ammo – agoodblasteratyourside

Unlock all missions – 456123

Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

If you need help with the trophy list, servers or maps, make sure to read our handy guides.

We've also got a rundown of upcoming Star Wars games and a podcast episode about the best Star Wars games. Plenty to keep you busy, then!

