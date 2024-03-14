Although new online games often go through a rocky asteroid field of a launch like this, that'll be no salve to players who want to start collecting trophies and dominating all the maps.

We're trying to get to the bottom of this, although it's been radio silence from the developers, so keep on reading and we'll try to work it out together!

Are there problems with the Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection servers?

As far as we can tell, there are some problems with the Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection servers today (14th March) as the game seems to have encountered some launch day troubles.

Over the last 24 hours, according to Steam DB, more than 9,000 concurrent players tried to jump into the game on Steam alone. PC Gamer is reporting that these thousands of fans were fighting for places on just three 64-player servers. We have a bad feeling about that maths...

Although the developers do not seem to have addressed the server struggles in any public place that we can find (at the time of writing), the fans are having their say in all sorts of different places, even going so far as to flood the replies to official posts on Twitter/X.

The struggle to get onto the servers has already caused a very negative effect on the game's Steam page, which is currently averaging at a 'Mostly Negative' rating from 1,972 reviews and counting.

"This was not like the simulations," one player wrote on the game's Steam reviews page. They gave it a big red thumbs down reaction and managed to get a refund by the looks of it.

"They have very few dedicated servers that everyone is fighting over," a different player noted.

Another said: "Was only able to join one Hero's VS Villains match and the Hero's side was completely broken. No one could join the Hero's team which resulted in no one to fight against. I figured this may have been just a BF2 issue so I hopped on over to play BF1 multiplayer. There's 0 servers up for BF1. Wow."

However, there are two sides to every story and we did spot this review as well: "Haven't had any server issues. All the review bombing happened about an hour after the game launched and are out of date. People crying for refunds are people with no attention span or patience. Helldivers gets a free pass for server issues at launch, but not Battlefront I guess. Interesting double standard."

How to check the Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection servers

Trying to tell the wheat from the chaff here is something of a struggle in of itself, so where can you look for official information? Weirdly, there does not seem to be any place online where you can actually check the game's server status.

We'd recommend keeping an eye on the official Aspyr account on Twitter/X. That's the development company in charge of this port, so that's where any official information is likely to come through.

There is also a 'Game Support' section on the official Aspyr website, but it looks a bit thin on detail at the moment. There's currently nothing on there that lets you check the server status.

There doesn't seem to be an official page on the community-sourced website Down Detector, either, although it is pulling through some timely comments about the Classic Collection on its pre-existing page about EA's Battlefront reboot (which, of course, fans will know to be a totally different game altogether).

Whenever the developers make an official announcement about the servers, we'll try our best to update this page in a timely fashion!

