So, how many trophies are in Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection, and what does the full list look like? Keep reading to find out, soldier.

How many trophies are in Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection?

Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection has 45 trophies (or achievements if you're an Xbox or PC person).

For the PS4 or PS5 crowd, this equates into 30 bronze trophies, 12 of the silver variety, two golds and the one almighty platinum.

Yep, you read that correctly — this collection does indeed have a new platinum trophy for fans to collect. This deal is getting better all the time.

Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection trophies guide - full list of achievements

The full list of Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection trophies includes numerous things for you to focus on, from earning all of the ranks to completing all the campaigns and unlocking all of the weapons.

If you're looking for guidance, all we'd really recommend is committing a lot of time to playing the game and making sure to complete every collection of tasks and targets that it throws at you. There aren't many gongs here that ask for anything else, although there are some fun Star Wars quotes to enjoy along the way.

Without further ado, here's the full list of Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection trophies and achievements:

Attention, Sergeant on Deck - Reach Sergeant Rank - Bronze

There's One, Don't Set for Stun - Earn your first Frenzy Medal - Bronze

Keep Your Enemies Closer - Earn your first Regulator Medal - Bronze

Shoulder-fire. Very Expensive. - Earn your first Demolition Medal - Bronze

In Your Sights - Earn your first Marksman Medal - Bronze

You Shot First - Earn your first Gunslinger Medal - Bronze

Just Call Me Fixer - Earn your first Technician Medal - Bronze

Just Like the Simulations - Earn your first Endurance Medal - Bronze

Good Soldiers Follow Orders - Earn your first Guardian Medal - Bronze

One Clone Army - Earn your first War Hero Medal - Bronze

Execute Order 66 - Defeat a Jedi hero by knocking them off the map in Battlefront 1 - Bronze

Shadows of the Empire - Take down an AT-AT with tow cables in Battlefront 1 - Bronze

Republic Commando - Reach elite Frenzy status - Bronze

Combat Engineer - Reach elite Regulator status - Bronze

Ordnance Specialist - Reach elite Demolition status - Bronze

Shadow Trooper - Reach elite Marksman status - Bronze

ARF Trooper - Reach elite Gunslinger status - Bronze

BARC Trooper - Reach elite Technician status - Bronze

Shock Trooper - Reach elite Guardian status - Bronze

ARC Trooper - Reach elite War Hero status - Bronze

Nova Corps Marine - Reach elite Endurance status - Bronze

Rebels! Blast 'em! - Reach veteran Frenzy status - Bronze

Up Close and Personal - Reach veteran Regulator status - Bronze

Next Up: Death Star - Reach veteran Demolition status - Bronze

Don't Become My Enemy - Reach veteran Marksman status - Bronze

Sometimes I Amaze Even Myself - Reach veteran Gunslinger status - Bronze

All Too Easy - Reach veteran Technician status - Bronze

Someone Has to Save Our Skins - Reach veteran Guardian status - Bronze

Never Tell Me the Odds - Reach veteran War Hero status - Bronze

I'm Not Finished Yet, Sir - Reach veteran Endurance status - Bronze

You'll Call me Captain or Sir - Reach Captain Rank - Silver

Unlock the Elite Rifle - Reach legendary Frenzy status - Silver

Unlock the Flechette Shotgun - Reach legendary Regulator status - Silver

Unlock the Remote Rocket Launcher - Reach legendary Demolition status - Silver

Unlock the Beam Rifle - Reach legendary Marksman status - Silver

Unlock the Precision Pistol - Reach legendary Gunslinger status - Silver

Unlock the Vehicle Regen Bonus - Reach legendary Technician status - Silver

Unlock the Damage Reduction Bonus - Reach legendary Guardian status - Silver

Unlock the Increased Damage Bonus - Reach legendary War Hero status - Silver

Unlock the Energy Regen Bonus - Reach legendary Endurance status - Silver

The Cost of War - Complete the Clone Wars Campaign in Battlefront 1 - Silver

Built on Hope - Complete the Galactic Civil War Campaign in Battlefront 1 - Silver

I'm No Jedi - Reach General Rank - Gold

The War Left its Scars on All of Us - Complete the Battlefront 2 Campaign - Gold

Marshal Commander - Collect all trophies - Platinum

If you manage to get all of those, one thing's for sure... the Force must be strong with you!

