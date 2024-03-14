Savvy gamers also enjoy a physical release, not least because it gives you the option to trade the game back in for cold, hard cash when you're finished with it. Just don't expect to do that at GAME for much longer!

So, what's the deal with Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection? As well as collecting the game's many trophies, can you also expect to collect a physical copy? Read on to learn more.

Does Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection have a physical disc at launch?

We're sad to report that no, Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection does not have a physical disc option for players to purchase at launch. There isn't a physical Nintendo Switch cartridge, either.

The game launched in the early hours of today (14th March 2024), but only as a digital proposition via online storefronts like Steam, the Nintendo eShop, the Xbox Store and the PlayStation Store.

If you're looking to save a little money on the game, third-party code retailers like CD Keys are often a good place to look. At the time of writing, CD Keys has knocked the price down to £19.99 — that's a saving of 24 per cent.

Will Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection ever get a physical disc release? Our speculation

We would feel pretty confident in predicting that Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection will probably get a physical disc release at some point in the future.

However, such a project has not been announced by official sources yet. That's purely our prediction, and we could be proven wrong in time. Impossible to see, the future is.

The reason we think it's likely? Aspyr, the company behind this port of the classic Battlefront titles by LucasArts, has released physical disc copies of previous projects plenty of times.

It sometimes takes a few months after the digital launch to materialise, but there is a precedent there, with Aspyr often working with Limited Run Games to make these physical products a reality.

You might remember that Aspyr has worked on loads of Star Wars ports before, and even bundled seven of them together into one physical package last year. Perhaps something like that will happen at some point again, with Battlefront included.

We'll let you know if we hear anything! In the meantime, check out our explainer on upcoming Star Wars games and our podcast episode about the best Star Wars games ever.

