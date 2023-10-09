Originally released as a digital version back in April 2023, the Star Wars Heritage Pack contains seven classic Star Wars games, which are as follows.

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars Episode I: Racer

Star Wars: Republic Commando

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords

These are some of the greatest Star Wars games ever released, and having them all on a modern system that you can take anywhere with you is a real treat.

We can’t wait to see what other Star Wars games will get ports when the upcoming Nintendo Switch successor is finally released.

Players now have the chance to buy the Heritage Pack in a physical edition, but it would appear that this is only available so far in the United States.

Given that the Switch is region agnostic, you could always ship it over to the UK - or, if you find yourself on holiday, pick it up there and it will work nicely with the Nintendo Switch you bought in dear old Blighty.

Should this change and there's a UK release, we will update you as soon as we find out - so be sure to check in regularly.

Despite being a physical release, two of the titles are not included on the cartridge and are digital only. These are Knights of the Old Republic 1 and 2, and it’s most likely due to storage space on the Switch cartridges - which max out at 32 GB.

The Star Wars Heritage physical edition will be available for purchase on 8th December 2023. The Star Wars Heritage Pack is available digitally in the UK via the Nintendo eShop for £68.09

You can also pick up a more limited Star Wars Heritage Pack for PlayStation 4 and 5 via the PlayStation Store for £39.99. Knights of the Old Republic 1 and 2 and The Force Unleashed are absent from this collection, but the price is lower to reflect this.

If you can’t wait until Star Wars Outlaws or Jedi 3 then the Heritage Pack should keep you busy until then, especially the lengthy Knights of the Old Republic RPGs - which offer up to 100 hours of gameplay if you are a completionist.

If you need to give your gaming mittens a break, you could always kick back on the couch and catch up on Ahsoka, available for streaming on Disney Plus.

If you haven’t gotten around to playing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor yet, now is a great time, as a huge update has been released recently, massively improving the performance mode on consoles.

