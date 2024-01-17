Love gaming? Listen to our podcast One More Life!

This pre-owned exchange system, it has now been confirmed, will soon no longer be part of the service that GAME provides.

That will leave CeX as the prime place in most town centres where you can pick up second-hand games or turn your own oldies into cash or vouchers.

The news of GAME's decision to end its trade-in service and the sale of pre-owned games was first reported by Eurogamer, before being confirmed by official sources to BBC News.

A spokesperson for Fraser Group, the owners and operators of GAME, told the BBC: "As part of the integration of GAME, we will be phasing out the trade-in, pre-owned and GAME Elite offerings in the UK over the coming months."

GAME Elite, if you were wondering, is a paid membership scheme that costs £3 per month. Paying subscribers can take part in special offers and an enhanced points system.

This 'Elite' paid tier of membership will be halted, but nothing was said in this statement about the free 'GAME Reward' scheme that also exists.

The spokesperson added: "Pre-owned will still be available in our standalone stores across the UK while stock lasts, and GAME Elite will still be available until the end of summer."

Once GAME runs out of stock, then, it sounds like we'll be heading to CeX even more than we already do. And, of course, it's always good to support an independent gaming shop!

