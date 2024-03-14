Every map is returning from the 2004 and 2005 games, with previously exclusive ones for Xbox and PC now made available on all platforms.

Whether it's the cloudy skies of Bespin, the tall trees of Kashyyyk or the endless desert of Tatooine, there's plenty to be excited about.

With that in mind, here is the full list of Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection maps. We've also split all of the maps out across both games so you know exactly which are playable where.

More like this

Full list of Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection maps (at a glance)

Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection. Aspyr

There are a total of 45 maps in the Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection, including:

Star Wars: Battlefront 1

Bespin: Cloud City

Bespin: Platforms

Endor: Bunker

Geonosis: Spire

Hoth: Echo Base

Kamino: Tipoca

Kashyyyk: Docks

Kashyyyk: Islands

Naboo: Plains

Naboo: Theed

Rhen Var: Citadel

Rhen Var: Harbour

Tatooine: Dune Sea

Tatooine: Jabba’s Palace (available with patch 1.2)

Tatooine: Mos Eisley

Yavin 4: Arena

Yavin 4: Temple

Star Wars: Battlefront 2

Bespin: Cloud City

Coruscant: Jedi Temple

Dagobah: Swamp

Death Star: Interior

Endor: Bunker

Felucia: Marshland

Geonosis: Dust Plains

Hoth: Echo Base

Kamino: Cloning Facility

Kashyyyk: Beachhead

Mustafar: Refinery

Mygeeto: War-Torn City

Naboo: Theed

Polis Massa: Medical Facility

Rhen Var: Citadel

Space Felucia

Space Hoth

Space Kashyyyk

Space Mygeeto

Space Tatooine

Space Yavin

Tantive IV: Interior

Tatooine: Jabba’s Palace

Tatooine: Mos Eisley

Utapau: Sinkhole

Yavin 4: Arena

Yavin 4: Temple

Full list of Star Wars Battlefront 1: Classic Collection maps

If you're looking for a little bit of extra detail on all of those maps, we've got you covered!

Take a look below and you'll find all the essential intel that you need, along with some tepid jokes and eye-catching images.

Star Wars Battlefront. LucasArts / Pandemic Studios

The original Star Wars Battlefront will feature 17 maps, including:

Bespin: Cloud City

This deal gets worse all the time! A Tibanna gas mining colony floating in the clouds

Bespin: Platforms

Relive the ending of The Empire Strikes Back when Luke Skywalker hangs on for dear life

Endor: Bunker

Endor in Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection. Aspyr

Woodlands make up the majority of the map where Han, Leia and Chewie take shelter in Return of the Jedi

Geonosis: Spire

Count Dooku made his grand entrance here, and now you can too

Hoth: Echo Base

A shield generator, AT-AT Walkers and a frosty climate

Kamino: Tipoca

An ocean world with terrible weather and maybe a Mandalorian

Kashyyyk: Docks

Two docks surrounded by water, a small island and a forest

Kashyyyk: Islands

*Wookiee noises*

Naboo: Plains

The Gungans' time to shine

Naboo: Theed

Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection. Aspyr

The capital city of Naboo where Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan save Queen Amidala in the Phantom Menace

Rhen Var: Citadel

A remote base situated in some icy mountains

Rhen Var: Harbour

A large harbour with an ice cave

Tatooine: Dune Sea

One of the biggest maps in the game, featuring the Lars homestead, Tusken Raider camps, the Sandcrawler and Sarlacc Pit. Everything but Timothée Chalamet.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Tatooine: Jabba’s Palace (available with patch 1.2)

Han Solo isn't a fan of this place

Tatooine: Mos Eisley

You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy

Yavin 4: Arena

One for fans of the Clone Wars movies

Yavin 4: Temple

A great place to touch base

Full list of Star Wars Battlefront 2: Classic Collection maps

Star Wars Battlefront 2. LucasArts / Pandemic Studios

Star Wars Battlefront 2 will feature 28 maps, including:

Bespin: Cloud City

The same map from Battlefront 1

Coruscant: Jedi Temple

The remnants of Order 66

Dagobah: Swamp

Do or do not. There is no try.

Death Star: Interior

Death Star in Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection. Aspyr

That's no moon…

Endor: Bunker

An enhanced version of the same map from the first Battlefront

Felucia: Marshland

A marshland planet found on the Outer Rim covered in plants, fungi and greenery

Geonosis: Dust Plains

A long stretch of land with hangers taken from Attack of the Clones

Hoth: Echo Base

Death Star in Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection. Aspyr

Warning: Tauntauns may freeze before the first marker

Kamino: Cloning Facility

We understand if there is some visible confusion, but this is essentially an enhanced version of the original Battlefront map

Kashyyyk: Beachhead

Storm onto the beach like the Separatists' assault in Revenge of the Sith

Mustafar: Refinery

Take the high ground on the lava planet that culminates in Revenge of the Sith

Mygeeto: War-Torn City

Ki-Adi-Mundi is killed here in a brief scene from Revenge of the Sith

Naboo: Theed

An enhanced version of the map from the original Battlefront

Polis Massa: Medical Facility

The birthplace of Luke and Leia Skywalker

Rhen Var: Citadel

The same map from Battlefront 1

Rhen Var: Harbour

The same map from Battlefront 1

Tantive IV: Interior

The ship that started the saga all those years ago

Tatooine: Jabba’s Palace

A palace fit for a giant alien slug

Tatooine: Mos Eisley

Tatooine in Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection. Aspyr

Stop by the Cantina for some light jazz

Utapau: Sinkhole

Obi-Wan goes head-to-head with General Grievous across these landing zones

Yavin 4: Arena

The same map from Battlefront 1

Yavin 4: Temple

A slightly improved version of the map from Battlefront 1

Space battles

Space battles in Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection. Aspyr

Six maps are made up of space battles that are all very similar, except for the planet they take place above. This includes:

Space Felucia

Space Hoth

Space Kashyyyk

Space Mygeeto

Space Tatooine

Space Yavin

There you have it. Every map in Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection. So, which one will you jump into first? Also, make sure to read up on the full list of trophies for anyone looking to obtain a 100 per cent completion.

For more galactic intel, check out our list of upcoming Star Wars games and don't forget to listen to our podcast episode about the best Star Wars games of all time.

Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. There is no word yet on a physical disc release.

Listen to our One More Life podcast and subscribe to our gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.