Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection maps — Full list of maps
From Bespin to Yavin 4 and beyond, here's all 45 maps.
While Star Wars has certainly experienced its fair share of ups and downs over the years, it can never be said that it isn't a rich galaxy filled with lots of diverse planets to explore – many of which will feature in the new Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection.
Developed by Aspyr, the new Battlefront remasters will see players venture to a galaxy far, far away as they fight for either the Rebellion or the Galactic Empire. And best of all, there are upwards of 40 maps.
Every map is returning from the 2004 and 2005 games, with previously exclusive ones for Xbox and PC now made available on all platforms.
Whether it's the cloudy skies of Bespin, the tall trees of Kashyyyk or the endless desert of Tatooine, there's plenty to be excited about.
With that in mind, here is the full list of Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection maps. We've also split all of the maps out across both games so you know exactly which are playable where.
Full list of Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection maps (at a glance)
There are a total of 45 maps in the Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection, including:
Star Wars: Battlefront 1
- Bespin: Cloud City
- Bespin: Platforms
- Endor: Bunker
- Geonosis: Spire
- Hoth: Echo Base
- Kamino: Tipoca
- Kashyyyk: Docks
- Kashyyyk: Islands
- Naboo: Plains
- Naboo: Theed
- Rhen Var: Citadel
- Rhen Var: Harbour
- Tatooine: Dune Sea
- Tatooine: Jabba’s Palace (available with patch 1.2)
- Tatooine: Mos Eisley
- Yavin 4: Arena
- Yavin 4: Temple
Star Wars: Battlefront 2
- Bespin: Cloud City
- Coruscant: Jedi Temple
- Dagobah: Swamp
- Death Star: Interior
- Endor: Bunker
- Felucia: Marshland
- Geonosis: Dust Plains
- Hoth: Echo Base
- Kamino: Cloning Facility
- Kashyyyk: Beachhead
- Mustafar: Refinery
- Mygeeto: War-Torn City
- Naboo: Theed
- Polis Massa: Medical Facility
- Rhen Var: Citadel
- Space Felucia
- Space Hoth
- Space Kashyyyk
- Space Mygeeto
- Space Tatooine
- Space Yavin
- Tantive IV: Interior
- Tatooine: Jabba’s Palace
- Tatooine: Mos Eisley
- Utapau: Sinkhole
- Yavin 4: Arena
- Yavin 4: Temple
Full list of Star Wars Battlefront 1: Classic Collection maps
If you're looking for a little bit of extra detail on all of those maps, we've got you covered!
Take a look below and you'll find all the essential intel that you need, along with some tepid jokes and eye-catching images.
The original Star Wars Battlefront will feature 17 maps, including:
Bespin: Cloud City
This deal gets worse all the time! A Tibanna gas mining colony floating in the clouds
Bespin: Platforms
Relive the ending of The Empire Strikes Back when Luke Skywalker hangs on for dear life
Endor: Bunker
Woodlands make up the majority of the map where Han, Leia and Chewie take shelter in Return of the Jedi
Geonosis: Spire
Count Dooku made his grand entrance here, and now you can too
Hoth: Echo Base
A shield generator, AT-AT Walkers and a frosty climate
Kamino: Tipoca
An ocean world with terrible weather and maybe a Mandalorian
Kashyyyk: Docks
Two docks surrounded by water, a small island and a forest
Kashyyyk: Islands
*Wookiee noises*
Naboo: Plains
The Gungans' time to shine
Naboo: Theed
The capital city of Naboo where Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan save Queen Amidala in the Phantom Menace
Rhen Var: Citadel
A remote base situated in some icy mountains
Rhen Var: Harbour
A large harbour with an ice cave
Tatooine: Dune Sea
One of the biggest maps in the game, featuring the Lars homestead, Tusken Raider camps, the Sandcrawler and Sarlacc Pit. Everything but Timothée Chalamet.
Tatooine: Jabba’s Palace (available with patch 1.2)
Han Solo isn't a fan of this place
Tatooine: Mos Eisley
You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy
Yavin 4: Arena
One for fans of the Clone Wars movies
Yavin 4: Temple
A great place to touch base
Full list of Star Wars Battlefront 2: Classic Collection maps
Star Wars Battlefront 2 will feature 28 maps, including:
Bespin: Cloud City
The same map from Battlefront 1
Coruscant: Jedi Temple
The remnants of Order 66
Dagobah: Swamp
Do or do not. There is no try.
Death Star: Interior
That's no moon…
Endor: Bunker
An enhanced version of the same map from the first Battlefront
Felucia: Marshland
A marshland planet found on the Outer Rim covered in plants, fungi and greenery
Geonosis: Dust Plains
A long stretch of land with hangers taken from Attack of the Clones
Hoth: Echo Base
Warning: Tauntauns may freeze before the first marker
Kamino: Cloning Facility
We understand if there is some visible confusion, but this is essentially an enhanced version of the original Battlefront map
Kashyyyk: Beachhead
Storm onto the beach like the Separatists' assault in Revenge of the Sith
Mustafar: Refinery
Take the high ground on the lava planet that culminates in Revenge of the Sith
Mygeeto: War-Torn City
Ki-Adi-Mundi is killed here in a brief scene from Revenge of the Sith
Naboo: Theed
An enhanced version of the map from the original Battlefront
Polis Massa: Medical Facility
The birthplace of Luke and Leia Skywalker
Rhen Var: Citadel
The same map from Battlefront 1
Rhen Var: Harbour
The same map from Battlefront 1
Tantive IV: Interior
The ship that started the saga all those years ago
Tatooine: Jabba’s Palace
A palace fit for a giant alien slug
Tatooine: Mos Eisley
Stop by the Cantina for some light jazz
Utapau: Sinkhole
Obi-Wan goes head-to-head with General Grievous across these landing zones
Yavin 4: Arena
The same map from Battlefront 1
Yavin 4: Temple
A slightly improved version of the map from Battlefront 1
Space battles
Six maps are made up of space battles that are all very similar, except for the planet they take place above. This includes:
- Space Felucia
- Space Hoth
- Space Kashyyyk
- Space Mygeeto
- Space Tatooine
- Space Yavin
There you have it. Every map in Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection. So, which one will you jump into first? Also, make sure to read up on the full list of trophies for anyone looking to obtain a 100 per cent completion.
Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. There is no word yet on a physical disc release.
