The best cheats in Ark will change the game in fun, wacky, and useful ways. With codes for weather effects, item spawning and even teleportation, there are plenty of ways in which you can alter your time spent in the game; that god mode cheat might come in handy.

While you’re waiting for its Vin Diesel-starring sequel , the original Ark: Survival Evolved is still worth playing and heading back to, especially if you make use of the game’s cheat codes.

Read on to find out how to use cheats in Ark: Survival Evolved and for the complete list of cheat codes and console commands. The time to cheat and best those dinosaurs is now.

How to use cheats in Ark Survival Evolved

To use cheats in Ark: Survival Evolved, you need to open the game’s console screen and input commands. You will open the console screen by pressing Tab (mouse and keyboard controls), LB, RB, X, and Y together (on Xbox), or L1, R1, Square, and Triangle together (on PlayStation).

Once you have opened the console screen, you need to input a console command to activate a cheat (press enter to activate it). It’s worth bearing in mind that some cheats will not work before you type in “enablecheats <password>” so it’s recommended you activate that to begin with. The password there will be the admin password.

It’s also worth noting that some other cheats in multiplayer will only work if you have added “admincheat” as a prefix to console commands you wish to activate. In singleplayer, though, every cheat should work without a prefix or the enablecheats <password> command. Just type them in, press enter, and they’ll be activated.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Full list of Ark Survival Evolved cheat codes & console commands

The full list of cheat codes and console commands in Ark: Survival Evolved is as follows (the codes and commands are not case-sensitive, so you don’t need to worry about capital letters).

Changesize <value>: You can change your character size. Default value is 1, so use smaller numbers to shrink and bigger numbers to grow bigger.

Enemyinvisible: You will be ignored by all creatures even after you attack them.

Fly: You can fly. Use 'Walk' to disable.

Ghost: Activates no-clip mode. Use 'Walk' to disable.

God: Activates god mode, where you won’t take any damage (but can still drown).

Gmbuff: God mode and infinite stats plus some additional experience points for good measure.

Infinitestats: Instantly refills your health, stamina, oxygen, food, and water.

Leavemealone: Ultimate protection with god mode, infinite stats and enemy invisible all activated.

Givecreativemode: Places you in creative mode (disables weight restrictions, lets you fly, activates god mode and infinite stats, removes crafting requirements, and unlocks every engram).

Givecreativemodetotarget: Activates creative mode for the player you are targeting.

Givecreativemodetoplayer <playerID>: Activates creative mode for a chosen player by inputting their playerID.

Giveengrams: Instantly unlock every crafting recipe.

Giveengramstekonly: Grants you every Tek engram.

Givecolors: Grants you some of each dye.

Givearmorset <tier> <quality>: Instantly unlocks a full armour set in your chosen tier and quality level and equips it.

Type in cloth , chitin , metal , flak , tek , hide , fur , desert , ghillie , riot , scuba , or hazard for armour tier.

, , , , , , , , , , , or for armour tier. For quality, type in one of alpha, apprentice, ascendant, journeyman, mastercraft, primitive, or ramshackle.

Giveweaponset <tier> <quality>: Instantly unlocks every weapon of your chosen tier.

Type in primitive , basic , advanced , or tek for weapon tier.

, , , or for weapon tier. For quality, use the same terms as found in the armour set cheat.

Giveitemset <tier>: Instantly unlocks all items in your chosen tier.

Type in 0 (cooked meat, stimberry, and waterskins), 1 (water jars, stimberry, cooked meat, and medical brews), 2 (medical brew, energy brew, cactus broth, cooked meat jerky, and canteens), 3 (shadow steak saute, enduro stew, focal chili, lazarus chowder, medical brew, energy brew, cactus broth, and cooked meat jerkys), food (cooked meat jerky and prime meat jerkys), water (canteen refill), and finally, brews (medical and energy brews).

Giveitem <blueprintpath> <quantity> <quality> <forceblueprint>

Giveitemnum <itemnum> <quantity> <quality> <forceblueprint>

Giveitemtoplayer <playerID> <blueprintpath> <quantity> <quality> <forceblueprint>

Giveitemnumtoplayer <playerID> <itemnum> <quantity> <quality> <forceblueprint>

For these “giveitem” cheats, in the <forceblueprint> field, entering in true or 1 will give you or the other player the blueprint while entering false or 0 will give you or them the item instead.

or will give you or the other player the blueprint while entering or will give you or them the item instead. Head to the Ark: Survival Evolved fandom wiki to locate the item IDs you wish to use as there are too many for us to list out for you. You’ll also find details on total quantities you can use whilst <quality> is set between 0-100.

Giveresources: Instantly unlock 50 of each type of resource.

Dotame: The targeted dinosaur will be instantly tamed (doesn’t work on untamable monsters).

Forcetame: The targeted dinosaur will be instantly tamed and you can ride it without equipping saddle.

Forcetameaoe <radius>: Tames all dinosaurs in your chosen radius. The default is 2,000 so type in lower for a smaller tamed area and higher for a larger one.

Givedinoset <tier> <quantity>: Spawns a set of dinosaurs with saddles of your choice.

In <tier> type in 0 (Dilo, Raptor, Trike), 1 (Carnotaurus, Raptor, Thylacoleo), 2 (Paracer, Rex, Spino, Therizinosaur), 3 (Daeodon, Rex, Rex with a Tek Saddle, Therizinosaur, Yutyrannus), flyers (Argentavis, Pteranodon, Quetzal, Tapejara), mek (three Meks), siegemek (Cannon Shell (extinction), Element, Mek, and M.S.C.M.), misslemek (Element, Mek, M.R.L.M., and Rocketpod), shieldmek (Element, M.D.S.M., and Mek), argent (Argentavis), and finally, extinction (Enforcer, Gacha, Gasbags, Managarmr, Snow Owl, Velonasaur).

Summon <type>: Spawns a creature of your choice to your current location.

Summontamed <type>: Spawns a tamed creature of your choice to your current location.

Gmsummon <type> <level>: Spawns a tamed creature at a set level of your choice to your current location.

Tpcoords <lat> <lon> <altitude>: Instantly teleport to your chosen coordinates. It’s best to check out the Ark fandom wiki for all map coordinates and points of interest.

Teleport: Keep moving straight forward until you smack into something.

TeleportplayerIDtome <playerID>: Moves a chosen other player to your current location.

Teleportplayernametome <playername>: Moves a chosen other player to your current location.

Teleporttoplayer <playerID>: Moves you to another player’s current location.

Ark Expansion console commands

The Island expansion weather codes:

Starttime

Stoptime

Heatwave

Coldfront

Makeitrain

fogitup

Scorched Earth expansion weather codes:

start_superheat

stop_superheat

start_sandstorm

stop_sandstorm

start_electricalstorm

stop_electricalstorm

start_rain

stop_rain

Ragnarok expansion weather codes:

start rain

stop rain

start electricalstorm

stop electricalstorm

start sandstorm

stop sandstorm

start superheat

stop superheat

start_volcano

Aberration expansion weather codes:

startquake

stopquake

Extinction expansion weather code:

start meteors

Ark: Genesis dinosaur summons (summon <type> or summontamed <type>):

Astrocetus: spacewhale_character_bp_c

spacewhale_character_bp_c Bloodstalker: bogspider_character_bp_c

bogspider_character_bp_c Small Ferox: shapeshifter_small_character_bp_c

shapeshifter_small_character_bp_c Large Ferox: shapeshifter_large_character_bp_c

shapeshifter_large_character_bp_c Magmasaur: cherufe_character_bp_c

cherufe_character_bp_c Megachelon: giantturtle_character_bp_c

giantturtle_character_bp_c Insect Swarm: insectswarmchar_bp_c

Ark: Genesis item summons:

Tek Claws: cheat gfi claw 1 0 0

cheat gfi claw 1 0 0 Tek Cruise Missile: cheat gfi cruise 1 0 0

cheat gfi cruise 1 0 0 Tek Shoulder Cannon: cheat gfi ShoulderCannon 1 0 0

cheat gfi ShoulderCannon 1 0 0 Tek Alarm System: cheat gfi TekAlarm 1 0 0

cheat gfi TekAlarm 1 0 0 Tek Hiover-Skiff: cheat gfi HoverSkiff 1 0 0

cheat gfi HoverSkiff 1 0 0 Tek Jump Pad: cheat gfi JumpPad 1 0 0

cheat gfi JumpPad 1 0 0 Shell Fragment: cheat gfi TurtleShell 1 1 0

cheat gfi TurtleShell 1 1 0 Moeder Fang: cheat gfi Flag_EelBoss 1 1 0

cheat gfi Flag_EelBoss 1 1 0 VR Boss Fang: cheat gfi Flag_VRBoss 1 1 0

cheat gfi Flag_VRBoss 1 1 0 Ambergris: cheat gfi Ambergris 1 1 0

cheat gfi Ambergris 1 1 0 Golden Nugget: cheat gfi GoldenNugget 1 1 0

cheat gfi GoldenNugget 1 1 0 High Quality Pollen: cheat gfi HighQualityPollen 1 1 0

cheat gfi HighQualityPollen 1 1 0 Golden Striped Megalodon Tooth: cheat gfi RetrieveMegTooth 1 1 0

cheat gfi RetrieveMegTooth 1 1 0 Alpha X-Trike Skull: cheat gfi TrikeSkullHelmet_Retrieve 1 1 0

cheat gfi TrikeSkullHelmet_Retrieve 1 1 0 Fertilized X-Parasaur Egg: cheat gfi Egg_Para_Fertilized_Bog 1 1 0

cheat gfi Egg_Para_Fertilized_Bog 1 1 0 Fertilized X-Raptor Egg: cheat gfi Egg_Raptor_Fertilized_Bog 1 1 0

cheat gfi Egg_Raptor_Fertilized_Bog 1 1 0 Fertilized X-Spino Egg: cheat gfi Egg_Spino_Fertilized_Bog 1 1 0

cheat gfi Egg_Spino_Fertilized_Bog 1 1 0 Fertilized X-Tapejara Egg: cheat gfi Egg_Tapejara_Fertilized_Bog 1 1 0

cheat gfi Egg_Tapejara_Fertilized_Bog 1 1 0 Fertilized X-Argentavis Egg: cheat gfi Egg_Argent_Fertilized_Snow 1 1 0

cheat gfi Egg_Argent_Fertilized_Snow 1 1 0 Fertilized X-Yutyrannus Egg: cheat gfi Egg_Yuty_Fertilized_Snow 1 1 0

cheat gfi Egg_Yuty_Fertilized_Snow 1 1 0 Fertilized X-Allosaurus Egg: cheat gfi Egg_Allo_Fertilized_Volcano 1 1 0

cheat gfi Egg_Allo_Fertilized_Volcano 1 1 0 Fertilized X-Ankylosaurus Egg: cheat gfi Egg_Ankylo_Fertilized_Volcano 1 1 0

cheat gfi Egg_Ankylo_Fertilized_Volcano 1 1 0 Fertilized X-Rex Egg: cheat gfi Egg_Rex_Fertilized_Volcano 1 1 0

cheat gfi Egg_Rex_Fertilized_Volcano 1 1 0 Fertilized X-Trike Egg: cheat gfi Egg_Trike_Fertilized_Volcano 1 1 0

cheat gfi Egg_Trike_Fertilized_Volcano 1 1 0 Bloodstalker Egg: cheat gfi PrimalItemConsumable_Egg_BogSpider 1 1 0

cheat gfi PrimalItemConsumable_Egg_BogSpider 1 1 0 Fertilized Bloodstalker Egg: cheat gfi Egg_BogSpider_Fertilized 1 1 0

cheat gfi Egg_BogSpider_Fertilized 1 1 0 Megachelon Egg: cheat gfi PrimalItemConsumable_Egg_GiantTurtle 1 1 0

cheat gfi PrimalItemConsumable_Egg_GiantTurtle 1 1 0 Fertilized Megachelon Egg: cheat gfi Egg_GiantTurtle_Fertilized 1 1 0

cheat gfi Egg_GiantTurtle_Fertilized 1 1 0 Magmasaur Egg: cheat gfi Egg_Cherufe_Retrieve 1 1 0

cheat gfi Egg_Cherufe_Retrieve 1 1 0 Astrocetus Tek Saddle: cheat gfi SpaceWhaleSaddle_Tek 1 1 0

cheat gfi SpaceWhaleSaddle_Tek 1 1 0 Magmasaur Saddle: cheat gfi CherufeSaddle 1 1 0

cheat gfi CherufeSaddle 1 1 0 Megachelon Platform Saddle: cheat gfi GiantTurtleSaddle 1 1 0

cheat gfi GiantTurtleSaddle 1 1 0 Corrupted Avatar Boots: cheat gfi Gen1AvatartBoots 1 0 0

cheat gfi Gen1AvatartBoots 1 0 0 Corrupted Avatar Gloves: cheat gfi Gen1AvatarGloves 1 0 0

cheat gfi Gen1AvatarGloves 1 0 0 Corrupted Avatar Helmet: cheat gfi Gen1AvatarHelmet 1 0 0

cheat gfi Gen1AvatarHelmet 1 0 0 Corrupted Avatar Pants: cheat gfi Gen1AvatarPants 1 0 0

cheat gfi Gen1AvatarPants 1 0 0 Corrupted Avatar Shirt: cheat gfi Gen1AvatarShirt 1 0 0

cheat gfi Gen1AvatarShirt 1 0 0 Metal Ocean Platform: cheat gfu OceanPlatform 1 0 0

cheat gfu OceanPlatform 1 0 0 Wooden Ocean Platform: cheat gfi Wood_OceanPlatform 1 1 0

cheat gfi Wood_OceanPlatform 1 1 0 Pressure Plate: cheat gfi PressurePlate 1 0 0

cheat gfi PressurePlate 1 0 0 Moeder Trophy: cheat gfi PrimalItemTrophy_EelBoss 1 1 0

cheat gfi PrimalItemTrophy_EelBoss 1 1 0 Alpha Moeder Trophy: cheat gfi EelBoss_Alpha 1 1 0

cheat gfi EelBoss_Alpha 1 1 0 Beta Moeder Trophy: cheat gfi EelBoss_Beta 1 1 0

cheat gfi EelBoss_Beta 1 1 0 Gamma Moeder Trophy: cheat gfi EelBoss_Gamma 1 1 0

cheat gfi EelBoss_Gamma 1 1 0 Master Controller Trophy: cheat gfi PrimalItemTrophy_MasterController 1 1 0

cheat gfi PrimalItemTrophy_MasterController 1 1 0 Tier 1 Lootcrate: cheat gfi Lootcrate_lvl1 1 1 0

cheat gfi Lootcrate_lvl1 1 1 0 Tier 2 Lootcrate: cheat gfi Lootcrate_lvl2 1 1 0

cheat gfi Lootcrate_lvl2 1 1 0 Tier 3 Lootcrate: cheat gfi Lootcrate_lvl3 1 1 0

cheat gfi Lootcrate_lvl3 1 1 0 Mini-HLNA: cheat GFI MiniHLNA 1 0 0

cheat GFI MiniHLNA 1 0 0 Master Controller Helmet: cheat gfi MasterControllerHelmet 1 1 0

cheat gfi MasterControllerHelmet 1 1 0 Mining Drill: cheat GFI Drill 1 0 0

cheat GFI Drill 1 0 0 Gauntlet Bow: cheat gfi WeaponBow_Gauntlet 1 1 0

cheat gfi WeaponBow_Gauntlet 1 1 0 Gauntlet Chainsaw: cheat gfi ChainSaw_Gauntlet 1 1 0

cheat gfi ChainSaw_Gauntlet 1 1 0 Gauntlet Cluster Grenade: cheat gfi WeaponClusterGrenade_Gauntlet 1 1 0

cheat gfi WeaponClusterGrenade_Gauntlet 1 1 0 Gauntlet Compound Bow: cheat gfi WeaponCompoundBow_Gauntlet 1 1 0

cheat gfi WeaponCompoundBow_Gauntlet 1 1 0 Gauntlet Fabricated Pistol: cheat gfi WeaponMachinedPistol_Gauntlet 1 1 0

cheat gfi WeaponMachinedPistol_Gauntlet 1 1 0 Gauntlet Fabricated Sniper: cheat gfi WeaponMachinedSniper_Gauntlet 1 1 0

cheat gfi WeaponMachinedSniper_Gauntlet 1 1 0 Gauntlet Flame Bow: cheat gfi WeaponBow_Flame_Gauntlet 1 1 0

cheat gfi WeaponBow_Flame_Gauntlet 1 1 0 Gauntlet Flame Crossbow: cheat gfi WeaponCrossbow_Flame_Gauntlet 1 1 0

cheat gfi WeaponCrossbow_Flame_Gauntlet 1 1 0 Gauntlet Flame Spear: cheat gfi WeaponSpear_Flame_Gauntlet 1 1 0

cheat gfi WeaponSpear_Flame_Gauntlet 1 1 0 Gauntlet Flamethrower: cheat gfi WeapFlamethrower_Gauntlet 1 1 0

cheat gfi WeapFlamethrower_Gauntlet 1 1 0 Gauntlet Grenade: cheat gfi WeaponGrenade_Gauntlet 1 1 0

cheat gfi WeaponGrenade_Gauntlet 1 1 0 Gauntlet Longneck Rifle: cheat gfi WeaponOneShotRifle_Gauntlet 1 1 0

cheat gfi WeaponOneShotRifle_Gauntlet 1 1 0 Gauntlet Metal Hatchet: cheat gfi WeaponMetalHatchet_Gauntlet 1 1 0

cheat gfi WeaponMetalHatchet_Gauntlet 1 1 0 Gauntlet Metal Sword: cheat gfi WeaponSword_Gauntlet 1 1 0

cheat gfi WeaponSword_Gauntlet 1 1 0 Gauntlet Pike: cheat gfi WeaponPike_Gauntlet 1 1 0

cheat gfi WeaponPike_Gauntlet 1 1 0 Gauntlet Pump Shotgun: cheat gfi WeaponMachinedShotgun_Gauntlet 1 1 0

cheat gfi WeaponMachinedShotgun_Gauntlet 1 1 0 Gauntlet Rocket Launcher: cheat gfi WeaponRocketLauncher_Gauntlet 1 1 0

cheat gfi WeaponRocketLauncher_Gauntlet 1 1 0 Gauntlet Sighted Fabricated Pistol: cheat gfi WeaponMachinedPistol_Holosight_Gauntlet 1 1 0

cheat gfi WeaponMachinedPistol_Holosight_Gauntlet 1 1 0 Gauntlet Simple Pistol: cheat gfi WeaponGun_Gauntlet 1 1 0

cheat gfi WeaponGun_Gauntlet 1 1 0 Gauntlet Spear: cheat gfi WeaponSpear_Gauntlet 1 1 0

cheat gfi WeaponSpear_Gauntlet 1 1 0 Gauntlet Tek Claws: cheat gfi WeaponTekClaws_Gauntlet 1 1 0

cheat gfi WeaponTekClaws_Gauntlet 1 1 0 Gauntlet Tek Grenade Launcher: cheat gfi WeaponTekGrenadeLauncher_Gauntlet 1 1 0

cheat gfi WeaponTekGrenadeLauncher_Gauntlet 1 1 0 Gauntlet Tek Rifle: cheat gfi TekRifle_Gauntlet 1 1 0

cheat gfi TekRifle_Gauntlet 1 1 0 Gauntlet Tek Sniper: cheat gfi TekSniper_Gauntlet 1 1 0

cheat gfi TekSniper_Gauntlet 1 1 0 Gauntlet Tek Sword: cheat gfi WeaponTekSword_Gauntlet 1 1 0

Get more from games with cheat codes: GTA 3 cheats | GTA San Andreas cheats | GTA Vice City cheats | GTA 5 cheats | Little Alchemy cheats | Pokémon Emerald cheats | Age of Empires 3 cheats | RDR2 cheats | The Sims 4 cheats | LEGO DC Super Villains cheats | LEGO Star Wars codes | Roblox promo codes | Age of Mythology cheats | KotOR cheats | KotOR 2 cheats | Shindo Life codes | Cookie Clicker cheats | Sims 3 cheats | Sonic Origins cheats | Sonic Origins Blue Spheres codes | Subway Surfers codes | LEGO Marvel Superheroes cheats | LEGO Harry Potter cheats | Pokémon Fire Red cheats | NecroMerger cheats | Valheim cheats | Douchebag Workout 2 cheats | Roblox music codes | LEGO Star Wars Original Trilogy cheats | LEGO Batman 2 cheats | LEGO Star Wars Clone Wars cheats | GTA 4 cheats | LEGO Star Wars Prequel Trilogy cheats | Pokémon Yellow cheats

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.